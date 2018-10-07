Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Rumored To Be Moving Next Door To Prince William & Kate Middleton Soon

In the last few months, Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle have each had their share of adjustments to make. Kate gave birth to Prince Louis in April and is just now returning to her royal duties as her maternity leave recently came to an end. When little Louis was only a month old, Meghan wed Kate’s brother-in-law, Prince Harry, in the biggest royal event in years. Since then, her life has been full of royal duties and adjusting to all the protocol and demands that royal life involves.

Now there is news that the two women are about to make another adjustment, this one together, although it’s likely to be a more challenging one for Meghan than it is for Kate. Vanity Fair reported that the disappearance of a white tarp from scaffolding surrounding the $1.8 million in renovations to the Kensington Palace apartment where Meghan and Harry are expected to move seems to indicate the work is complete. This likely means the newlyweds will be moving next door to Prince William and Kate Middleton any day now.

Since their May nuptials, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have been living where Prince Harry lived prior to his marriage: Nottingham Cottage. Life there has been free of staff, which means Meghan was able to decorate in her own personal style, which reportedly included an open fire, fresh flowers, and scented candles. The 21 rooms in Apartment 1 in Kensington Palace are sure to be quite a change. William and Kate live in Apartment 1A, and there is reportedly an adjoining door connecting the two apartments.

The queen’s cousin, Prince Richard, the Duke of Gloucester, voluntarily vacated the apartment so Meghan and Harry could move into the palace. He is moving into the apartment where the queen’s private secretary, Sir Christopher Geidt, once lived.

The Duchess of Cambridge will make her first visit as Royal Patron of @V_and_A to open the museum’s new Photography Centre on Wednesday 10th October. pic.twitter.com/3eSzko1mKe — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) October 5, 2018

There are reports that contradict this news, however, and state that Harry and Meghan are in no rush to move into their quarters in Kensington Palace. Harper’s Bazaar has reported that royal aides have indicated that they plan to live in Nottingham Cottage “for the foreseeable future.” And there were rumors as far back as May, before the royal wedding, that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex would move into Apartment 1 in Kensington Palace very soon.

It does appear that renovations to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s new apartment are complete, which would seem to indicate that their move is imminent. They do, however, lead hectic lives that may prohibit them from doing so any time soon. Time will tell.