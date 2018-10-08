‘Cheetah Girls’ Star Sabrina Bryan Marries Jordan Lundberg In Las Vegas

This was no quickie wedding — every last detail of the beautiful ceremony was perfectly planned.

Actress and singer Sabrina Bryan married strategic accounts manager Jordan Lundberg on Saturday, October 6, in Las Vegas. The 34-year-old former star of the Cheetah Girls music and movie franchise and her 27-year-old partner of seven years tied the knot at legendary entertainer Wayne Newton’s private residence, reported E! News.

The “Danke Schoen” singer offered up his property for the couple to use as their wedding venue 11 years after he first became friends with Bryan when they competed against one another during Season 5 of Dancing with the Stars in 2007.

The theme of the outdoor wedding was “romantic glamour,” reported People, and 160 guests enjoyed the elegance, including Louis van Amstel, who was Bryan’s pro partner when she took part in DWTS: All-Stars, Season 15, in 2012.

Bryan’s stunning backless ball gown, designed by Hayley Paige, featured an illusion neckline and sleeves that had intricately-beaded appliqués and a tiered tulle skirt. Her favorite designer also created the separate dress that she wore to the reception.

Kiely Williams, one of the other former Cheetah Girls, served as one of the bride’s matrons of honor. Bryan had been Williams’ maid of honor when she walked down the aisle in December of 2016.

People noted that during the reception, guests feasted on braised short ribs, grilled sea bass, and mushroom risotto. As for the all-important wedding cake, the delicious dessert was created by Peridot Sweets.

In the months leading up to the big day, Bryan flooded her Instagram feed with wedding preparation tips and pics. There was a photo of Lundberg proposing to Bryan in April of 2017 during a trip to Ireland. Then came various engagement pictures, and shots of the couple registering for gifts, the invitations, her July bachelorette party weekend in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, and her August bridal shower in California. Lastly, her 69,000 followers got to see the pair boarding the private plane that took them to Las Vegas for the actual wedding.

The happy bride-to-be was also very fond of posting pictures of herself with various items — shirts, hats, tote bags, a sleeping mask, mugs, etc. — that had words like “fiancée,” “bride,” “Mrs.,” and “wifey” emblazoned on them.

“After our first year together, I knew he was the one,” Bryan told People.

“We are blessed to have enjoyed many precious memories together and are excited to begin our adventures as husband and wife…. Regardless of what happens, I will always have Jordan by my side and that makes me feel like I can take on the world. We are also looking towards the future and someday starting a family of my own, which I am thrilled about. But for now, I’ll enjoy being a wife! “

The newlyweds will honeymoon on a Mediterranean cruise.