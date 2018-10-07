Melania Trump Feels ‘Victimized And Bullied’ By People Criticizing Her Fashion, ‘Hollywood Life’ Reports

The First Lady drew controversy this week for some of her fashion choices during a visit to Africa.

Melania Trump has had enough of people criticizing her fashion choices.

As the First Lady has been stepping into the spotlight more often, she has also drawn some controversy for what critics say are some insensitive fashion choices. As Hollywood Life reports, Melania feels that the criticism is unfair.

A source told the celebrity news outlet that she feels “victimized and even bullied at times” over the criticism of her fashion.

“Melania is sick to death of people constantly focusing on what she’s wearing and criticizing every last detail,” a source close to the First Lady said. “She feels like no other first lady has come under this much scrutiny over their wardrobe, and she feels victimized and even bullied at times.”

The source added that Melania believes her predecessor, Michelle Obama, was never under such a microscope. But Michelle often found herself in the crosshairs for conservatives, including those who criticized her for wearing a sleeveless dress that left her bare arms exposed.

“Most of the complaints centered on the dress conveying a sense of informality on a serious occasion,” noted Chicago Tribune style reporter Wendy Donahue. “She’s kind of faced some criticism for that in the past where people have said maybe [her clothing is] distracting from the central point, from what is going on.”

There were other, more racially tinged criticisms of Michelle Obama, including a now-infamous post from a West Virginia county employee who described her as “a [sic] ape in heels.”

Melania Trump was criticized this week for wearing an outfit described as “colonialist” during her trip to Kenya. Trump wore a white pith hat that was common among military officials during the time when Europe ruled over Africa, and became a lasting symbol of oppression.

Melania Trump doesn’t see it.

“As far as she is concerned, the hat she wore [in Kenya] was just a hat, so people need to get over it,” the insider continued. “Melania tries her hardest to tune out all the negativity but of course it gets to her sometimes … She knows it’s all because she’s married to Donald.”

« The First Lady was photographed wearing a white pith helmet while on a safari in Kenya. The pith helmet was popularized in the late 19th century and favored by British officers in Africa so that it’s become at symbol of colonial rule and oppression. » https://t.co/1rMJa2LaDk — Rokhaya Diallo (@RokhayaDiallo) October 5, 2018

Melania Trump has spearheaded an anti-bullying campaign called “Be Best” while in the White House, one with a focus on putting an end to cyber-bullying. But Melania has been criticized among those who point out that Donald Trump frequently uses social media to attack and mock his opponents, with Melania failing to speak out against it.