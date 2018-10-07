Vice President Mike Pence’s NFL Walkout Cost U.S. Taxpayers Dearly

So much for fiscal conservatism. Vice President Mike Pence and his ill-conceived NFL walkout proved to be quite costly for United States taxpayers, which is ironic.

Nearly a year ago, Pence attended an NFL game featuring the Indianapolis Colts against the San Francisco 49ers. The Vice President and his wife went to the event to watch the Colts franchise honor quarterback Peyton Manning. Instead, Pence decided to make a political statement by walking out along with his wife and security team when players from the 49ers kneeled during the National Anthem in protest to bring awareness of racial inequality and police brutality in the United States.

According to a Yahoo Sports report, the walkout ended up having an exorbitant cost. In operating costs of Air Force Two alone, the cost was at least $250,000, based on the $43,000 an hour cost to operate the plane. However, when $75,000 for Secret Service lodging is added in, the cost rose to at least $325,000 just for Pence’s team. The figure doesn’t include the costs for local security.

Because the Vice President wanted to make a point to whip up support among President Donald Trump’s base, the cost to U.S. taxpayers was well over a quarter of a million dollars.

After the event, which now appears to have been planned instead of spontaneous, Pence took to Twitter to express why he left. He tweeted, “I left today’s Colts game because @POTUS and I will not dignify any event that disrespects our soldiers, our Flag, or our National Anthem.”

Shortly after, President Donald Trump also tweeted, “I asked @VP Pence to leave stadium if any players kneeled, disrespecting our country. I am proud of him and @SecondLady Karen.”

Since then, neither the President of the United States nor the Vice President has attended NFL games, which means that they have not spent any more U.S. taxpayer dollars on attempting to make points against NFL players.

Not only did the move cost a lot of money, which was essentially wasted, but it also managed to stir up the topic which had started to die down last year by week five of the NFL season. Lately, NFL players have not kneeled as often as they did last season. Even so, when a few did, President Donald Trump managed to speak out against them again.

In August during the preseason games, Trump tweeted, “The NFL players are at it again – taking a knee when they should be standing proudly for the National Anthem. Numerous players, from different teams, wanted to show their “outrage” at something that most of them are unable to define. They make a fortune doing what they love……”

That sentiment was just one in a series the president sent out decrying the players’ protest. Rather ironically, in his next tweet, the POTUS was caught in a mistruth when he said, “Most of the money goes to the players.” That’s interesting considering how much money the VP’s stance cost.