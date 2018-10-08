Kylie Jenner Says She Wants To Have Another Baby

Kylie Jenner and her boyfriend, Travis Scott, may be planning to have more children together. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star recently answered questions from fans via Snapchat, and opened up about having more children.

According to an October 7 report by Daily Mail, Kylie Jenner told fans via Snapchat that she would love to have more children. The reality star and her boyfriend, Travis Scott, welcomed their first child, daughter Stormi, back in February.

“I want another baby but when is the question and I’m definitely not ready right this second. And I don’t know when I will be,” Jenner told her fans about having another child. However, she says next time around she would like to share more of her pregnancy with fans.

As many fans will remember, Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott did not confirm their pregnancy the first time around. Kylie stayed out of the spotlight and kept quiet when it came to pregnancy rumors. The couple did not confirm the big baby news until after their daughter, Stormi, was already born in early February.

“But yeah when I do I would love to share more of that with you guys,” Kylie told her loyal fans on social media.

Kylie also revealed that she would love to have another little girl, and that she has been thinking about names for her next daughter.

“I have [been thinking about names] but I haven’t found anything that I love love. But I definitely want another girl, hopefully, but I want her to have a feminine name,” Jenner stated.

Kylie Jenner was also asked which member of her family that Stormi most reminds her of, and she revealed that other than the little girl’s father, Travis Scott, that she believes her daughter resembles her sister, Kendall Jenner, as well.

“I think that her personality is just like Kendall and her dad, she is just like her dad, but she does look like me, so.”

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Kylie Jenner recently revealed that 2018 has been an “epic year” for her, and fans know that she has a ton to celebrate.

In addition to welcoming baby Stormi in February, the reality star also had a huge financial year, with a ton of profit coming from her Kylie Cosmetics products. Earlier this year, Forbes revealed that Jenner was set to become one of the youngest billionaires of all time. In addition, she also celebrated her 21st birthday this year, and held a huge bash for all of her friends and family.

Fans can see more of Kylie Jenner when Keeping Up With the Kardashians airs Sunday nights on E!.