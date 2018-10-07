Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank are swapping out the traditional fruitcake for chocolate.

Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank are not only following in the steps of her cousin, Prince Harry, and Meghan Markle, but they are also going beyond the trailblazers in choosing an unconventional wedding cake from London-based baker Sophie Cabot.

Town & Country says that for decades, the conventional royal wedding cake was a fruitcake, like the kind traditional for Christmas in the United States so that it can be served at the christening of the couple’s first child.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle decided instead to embrace a spring theme with a lemon elderflower cake iced with buttercream and decorated with fresh peonies for their big day.

Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank are going another direction with a chocolate and red velvet wedding cake designed especially for the occasion by Cabot, who has designed fancy bespoke cookies for an organization funded by Princess Eugenie’s father, Prince Andrew.

Buckingham Palace said that the wedding will feature “a traditional cake, with a modern feel.”

“The Couple have asked London-based cake designer Sophie Cabot to make their wedding cake. Miss Cabot, who was discovered by The Couple through @TheDukeOfYork @pitchatpalace, will design a red velvet and chocolate cake, inspired by the rich colors of autumn!”

Princess Eugenie and Brooksbank are moving into Ivy Cottage at Kensington Palace, and so they asked to include ivy made of sugar on the side of the cake.

Cabot says that the couple was lovely to work with.

“I am incredibly excited to be given this wonderful opportunity to create such a special and unique cake. It has been lovely working with Princess Eugenie and Jack and I really hope they enjoy the cake on the day.”

But it’s with the beverage that accompanies the wedding cake where things get even more modern for the York/Brooksbank wedding, says Refinery29. Like the royal weddings of Prince Harry and Prince William, champagne will be poured (most likely Pol Roger Champagne, which was the official bubbly of the last two royal weddings), but Jack Brooksbank is in the tequila business, so it seems likely that in addition to champagne, tequila will also be flowing.

Brooksbank works for Casamigos Tequila, which is owned by George Clooney and Rande Gerber (husband of Cindy Crawford), and both are expected to attend the royal wedding on Friday in Windsor. While Queen Elizabeth is not known to be a tequila or Margarita kind of gal, Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank allegedly don’t need her permission to serve what is known as his signature beverage.