Farrah Abraham Feared For Her Life After Khabib Attacked Conor McGregor’s Coach

Reality TV star Farrah Abraham revealed she feared for her life in the aftermath of the Khabib Nurmagomedov and Conor McGregor fight at UFC 229 on Saturday evening.

According to TMZ, Abraham had terrific seats to the event at the T-Mobile Arena, but after the Irishman tapped out and Khabib jumped the fence to attack McGregor’s coach Dillon Danis, her entire row got taken out in the chaos.

A shaken Abraham said,

“[U]m, we were trying not to get killed. They took out all of our rows. I think the other team should keep it in the ring, and not like run around after McGregor.”

The fight went out of the ring after McGregor tapped out, Inquisitr reported earlier. Obviously, such an egregious ending caused most people in the fight’s front rows to fear for their safety, and the UFC has quite a problem on its hands for future contests after the shameful situation.

UFC President Dana White said, “All hell broke loose. I don’t even know what to say right now. I’m just disgusted and sick over it. God knows what the commission is going to do to Khabib and his guys. Will they even get a visa again to get back in this country? There’s a lot of repercussions from what they did tonight, ones I don’t even think they realize yet.”

Although she was scared for her life, the Teen Mom star does have a fight of her own coming up against Flavor of Love star Nicole “Hoopz” Alexander. She said,

“I’m happy I got a taste before my fight, and uh, it’s been crazy.”

She even felt she learned something going into her contest. Abraham said she plans to stay in the ring and finish the bout there. The two reality TV stars will battle it out for a good cause on Saturday, November 10 in Atlantic City. Nothing says anti-bullying like a fight for the purpose.

The Daily Mail reported that the adult film star flaunted her tight curves on her way to the fight yesterday. According to their report, she wore nothing but a glitzy, black thigh-skimming jacket, which she purchased in Los Angeles, as she boarded a private jet to her Las Vegas destination. The 27-year-old went with TV producer David Weintraub and RD.

Despite his inappropriate actions after McGregor tapped out, Nurmagomedov retained his UFC lightweight title by defeating the Irishman last night. He’s since apologized for taking the fight outside of the Octagon, but he also had plenty of excuses for why he did it.

As for Abraham, it’s possible that her appearance at the event will help generate more interest in her upcoming fight.