’50 Shades’ Actor Jamie Dornan To Welcome Third Child With Wife Amelia Warner

The couple already share two daughters together.

It’s about to be an even fuller house for 50 Shades actor Jamie Dornan and his wife Amelia Warner, as E! News reports that the couple will soon be welcoming their third child together.

Dornan, 36, and Warner, also 36, who have been together since 2010 and married since 2013, are already the proud parents to their two daughters: Dulcie, 4, and Elva, 2. The couple has not revealed whether their third child will be another girl or a boy this time.

While he portrayed the dark, tormented, and BDSM-loving Christian Grey in the 50 Shades trilogy alongside Dakota Johnson, in real life, Dornan is nothing like his character and loves being a husband and a father.

“Being a dad is the best,” he recently said during an interview with the Sunday Times.

“I feel a healthy and lovely duty to provide for my kids, and I really like it. It suits me. Making my kids happy is a good thing for my wife and me to be driven by,” he added.

Proving how much being a father suits him while making a guest appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show just last week, the Irish-born actor proudly revealed that his wife, who is a musician, is currently in the midst of planning a disco-themed birthday bash for Dulcie for her fifth birthday.

While talking about the upcoming birthday party, Dornan explained how his daughter’s last two birthday parties were Winnie the Pooh-themed and he proudly dressed up as the bouncing tiger, Tigger, on both occasions.

In 2016, Dornan was asked whether or not he ever saw himself having a baby boy.

“I mean, I always thought I’d want a boy because, I dunno, I just think as a guy, you just think, ‘Oh, I’ll have a little like mini-version of myself,’ or something, in a sort of narcissistic way,” he admitted while appearing on Live! With Kelly.

The upcoming Robin Hood actor said at the time that with two girls, life was already “pretty insane” as he and his wife no longer had much time to themselves to sleep and to do other leisurely things such as, “reading books” and “washing.”

“It’s been a big adjustment and it’s definitely harder and you get less time to yourself but human beings are very good at adaptation and you do just sort of, what can you do, you have to just go with it,” he stated.

Aside from not knowing the baby’s gender, it is also not known how far along Warner is in her pregnancy.

Congratulations to the expecting couple!