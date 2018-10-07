‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers: Ridge & Bill’s Fight Puts One Of Them In The Hospital

Bold and the Beautiful spoilers reveal that Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) will finally find out that his wife has been sneaking around behind his back during the week of October 8. According to She Knows Soaps, Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) catches Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) and Bill (Don Diamont) in a compromising position and runs straight to her father. It seems as if Brooke and Bill kiss when she sees how heartbroken he is after losing joint custody of Will (Finnegan George).

Of course, Brooke’s conscience is eating at her because she knows that her husband is responsible for Judge Craig McMullen (Joe Lando) ruling in Katie’s (Heather Tom) favor. B&B fans will remember that the first time when Bill tried to kiss Brooke, she pushed him away. This time around, she genuinely feels sorry for the publishing tycoon and wants to comfort him in some way. Bill, on the other hand, has been hankering after his ex-wife ever since it became evident that she backed him and not her sister in the custody battle.

A devastated Ridge will confront his wife about what Steffy saw. Bold and the Beautiful spoilers hint that Brooke also won’t hold back as she knows that she’s not the only one keeping secrets. Spoilers also indicate that she will fight for her marriage during the week of October 15 as Ridge is not letting her indiscretion go that easily. In fact, there’s a real possibility that they may split.

Although Brooke can’t tell Bill that her husband manipulated the judge, she does tell Katie. Bold and the Beautiful spoilers state that Katie will feel sorry for Bill and make a concession as far as Will is concerned. But fans of the show should know that it is only a matter of time before Bill finds out and all hell breaks loose.

According to Daytime Royalty Online, Jeremy Ray Valdez, who plays Detective Alex Sanchez, posted two interesting photos on his Instagram account which he later removed. However, screen shots of the images are still available on the site. Two important pieces of information can be gleaned from his post. The first is that “Episode #7954 to air at the latter part of October,” which means that the episode has not been screened yet. The second is that “The set listed at bottom: ‘Bill’s hospital room.'”

The evidence would suggest that Detective Alex Sanchez may be called in to investigate a crime and that Bill is in the hospital. Both Ridge and Bill hold deep grudges against each other and they will be hot under the collar. Bill cheated with Ridge’s wife Brooke, and Bill will feel cheated out of his son Will. All of this could culminate in blood shed with Bill landing up in the hospital. The question is does Ridge have an alibi this time around? Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS.