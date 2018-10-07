Julianne Hough Says ‘No Pants, No Problem’ In Sexy Instagram Snapshot

One of the most notable personalities of ABC vehicle Dancing with the Stars, Julianne Hough, is a woman who is quite obviously comfortable with her body and doesn’t mind putting it on display for her fans and followers on social media. Taking to Instagram earlier today, Hough shared a sexy snapshot that showed off her dancer’s extremely toned figure — particularly from the waist down.

“No pants, no problem,” was the caption attached to the sensual share, complete with a comically amused emoji accompanying the text shortly thereafter. In the image, Julianne Hough is pictured striking a seated pose, wearing only a comfortable looking over-sized sweater in white. The DWTS fixture tucks one leg underneath of her, with the other being bent at the knee in a classically inspired pose that reveals a depth of poise, her painted toes barely contained within the frame. Hough is perched on a simple wooden table, backgrounded by a geometric art piece and some foliage in a small, slender vase.

Hough’s expression — much like the Mona Lisa — sees her ever so slightly smiling, mostly with her eyes, from behind a very dark lipstick and a smoky eyeshadow. Her platinum blonde locks frame her face perfectly, styled into a classy short bob.

According to Allure, the new hairdo made its debut during the red carpet premiere of A Star is Born, a recently released romantic drama starring musical sensation Lady Gaga and veteran actor Bradley Cooper. Julianne Hough attended the event, and as the beauty magazine details — she was ecstatic to finally be able to free herself from her longer hairstyle.

“Julianne has been so excited to go short since we were growing it out for her wedding,” stylist Riawna Capri said in reference to Hough’s new haircut. Capri, who has apparently styled Hough’s hair “hundreds of times,” pointed out that the American entertainer looked fabulous no matter what style was applied to her.

It would appear that the two-time Dancing with the Stars champion impressed a great many people with her latest look, with the Instagram picture posted today having accrued over 60,000 likes and nearly 300 comments in just over an hour since having gone live. “Your hair is very chic,” wrote one user, complimenting the dancer. “Love the haircut! You look great,” posted another.

Not everyone was in agreement with that assessment, however. One fan bluntly and concisely commented, “I think her long hair looks better on her.”