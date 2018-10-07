Alec And Hilaria Baldwin Make Red Carpet Event A Family Affair By Bringing Three Of Their Four Children Along

On Saturday, Alec and Hilaria Baldwin hit the red carpet for the Chairman’s Reception at the Hamptons International Film Festival in East Hampton, New York. However, it wasn’t the couple who stole the show, as they decided to make the evening a family affair by bringing along three of their four children, as reported by People.

The Baldwins kept it casual as they posed for photos on the red carpet. Alec and Hilaria beamed as they held their children: sons Leonardo Angel, 2, Rafael Thomas, 3, and daughter Carmen Gabriela, 5, in their arms. It appears the couple’s 4-month old son, Romeo Alejandro David, was a little too young for the event and was left at home.

At 36-years-old, Hilaria definitely has her hands full. Aside from taking care of four, young children, she is also a yoga instructor and going off her Instagram—a fitness guru. Hailing from Spain, Hilaria has also dabbled in the acting world.

However, it is her social media presence that has garnered much of her attention, as she regularly gives her followers updates into her life, whether it be for fitness motivation or the daily ups and downs of being a hands-on mother.

Eugene Gologursky / Getty Images for Hamptons International Film Festival

Despite having just given birth to the couple’s fourth child in May, many have praised Hilaria for her ability and determination to lose pretty much all the baby weight she gained during her pregnancy. Aside from maintaining an active lifestyle, Hilaria has credited her body transformation to eating a healthy diet and getting plenty of beauty rest.

Even though he is a noted actor, Alec, 60, is a very devoted family man, which can be seen through the many photos he shares of his family on his own Instagram page—most recent photos show his family enjoying the fall weather, which he simply captioned “October”.

The 30 Rock alum has even stated in the past that if presented with an acting gig in which he cannot take his family with him, he declines, as he doesn’t want to be away from his family for long periods of time.

While the couple is busy raising their four children, many have inquired whether or not they plan to have more children.

“I have a daughter and then I have three boys. And my daughter is very sure that she is going to have a sister,” Hilaria said while appearing on the Today show in July.

“She does have a sister — she has Ireland [Baldwin], and Ireland is so wonderful and they have a great relationship. But there’s something about a little sister that she really wants ” she added.

Hilaria also revealed that when it comes to having more kids, like her, “Alec thinks it’s very possible”, as he “comes from a big family.”