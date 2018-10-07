Cindy Crawford Dons Low-Cut Bustier On Instagram, Fans Love It

Cindy Crawford is getting tons of love on Instagram after she posted a couple of photos of herself wearing a low-cut bustier on Instagram, and it’s no wonder. Cindy looks decades younger than she actually is. The black-and-white portraits show her smiling as she tilts her heads back with her eyes closed. The makeup looks minimal, and her top laces up in front and has sparkley pieces sewn in.

Her fans let her know how great she looked, while one person joked and said, “Could you please age…even a little bit so we can tell you are a real person.” Others showered her with high compliments, saying that she’s their favorite model in the whole world.

Crawford is still busy working and modeling, and she recently shared with WWD what she thinks makes for an iconic image. Her favorite photo of herself was taken by Herb Ritts, and this is how she described her memories of the photoshoot.

“It’s truly iconic because it looks as good today as it did 20 years ago. It was one of those shoots that came together at the very last second, but it just worked. Herb knew where the light was.”

Plus, Cindy’s legacy lives on through her daughter Kaia, who broke into the scene as a teenager.

According to Elle, Kaia Gerber is well aware of her mom’s stunning beauty. In the comments for a photo that Cindy shared of a new ad campaign, Kaia said, “When your mom is hotter than you.” But that’s really a compliment for Gerber, considering that many people see a strong resemblance between the two.

Kaia’s also fairly active on Instagram, and recently shared a photo with Karl Lagerfeld. The young model sported a chic suit-style dress and wore her hair down with minimal makeup. She also posted a photo of herself crouched on the ground, where she joked, “welcome back to earth.” It’s hard to know if it’s an inside joke or what, but she’s photographed looking up at the camera in a leopard-print outfit.

Gerber said something interesting in an interview about what it’s like to be Cindy’s daughter.

“You know everyone would always ask me, ‘What’s it like having Cindy Crawford as your Mum?’, and I’d say, ‘Cindy Crawford isn’t my mum.’ She just did a really good job of separating her work life and home life and I admire that most about her. I just admire how down to earth Mum is.”

For now, it looks like Cindy is continuing her extraordinary work as a model. While Kaia has a lot to learn, she’s definitely making a big splash in the modeling world.