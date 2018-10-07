Latest Update On Jordan Kimball & Jenna Cooper’s Shocking Cheating Scandal: Jenna Adds A New Twist

If you’re wondering what’s happening between Jordan Kimball and Jenna Cooper from Bachelor in Paradise, you’re not alone. The entire cheating scandal has shocked fans, and things continue to take new twists and turns. Here’s an abridged summary of the goings-on, with information on the latest updates.

The scandal was first revealed by the blog Reality Steve, which posted screenshots of a text message. The messages were allegedly between Jenna Cooper and her secret lover. During the messages, Jenna said that she was only using Jordan for business purposes, and that she’d never stay with him. Right after that, Jordan went on Reality Steve’s podcast and announced on Instagram that he’d be leaving Jenna. Cooper then said on Instagram that she would prove her innocence, and threatened legal action for those responsible.

Eventually, Jenna posted an Instagram photo of her showing some sort of data extraction being done on her phone and computer. She claimed she had forensic evidence that proved her innocence. She said she was going to tell Jordan about it first before revealing the findings. Shortly after, she unfollowed Jordan on Instagram and he posted an Insta story of himself singing, “Cry Me A River.”

Then the latest twist was introduced by Jenna; she is accusing Jordan of being the mastermind behind the scandal. In fact, fans learned about these new allegations against him when Kimball posted photos of a letter from Jenna’s lawyer. The letter suggested that Jordan was the one that fabricated the texts, and some fans were surprised at its threatening tone, reported the Inquisitr.

Jordan posted photos of the letter two days ago. And since then, he’s given an interview to ET to clarify what has been going on. He says he did not fabricate the texts, and even said he’d swear on the Bible. It sounds like there has been lots of drama that he is only hinting at, refusing to disclose it in its entirety.

This is what Jordan said about his interaction with Jenna’s lawyers.

“I was absolutely blindsided by this. When I got this email, I called Mr. Apple. I left him a voicemail. Then, we got on the phone and he started shouting at me. In my mind, that isn’t OK. I ended the phone call and then his associate, Bill Young, called me several times within 10 minutes.”

Plus, he hinted at other issues he’s been dealing with in the meantime.