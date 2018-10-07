Dog Owner Allegedly Stabs Man To Death For Refusing To Apologize To His Dog

An Indian man was reportedly stabbed to death after he refused to apologize to a dog whom he hit with his vehicle while trying to park it.

According to the Times of India, Vijender Rana, a 40-year-old father of two from Uttam Nagar in Delhi, was driving in his mini-truck shortly past midnight on Saturday when he encountered a black Labrador Retriever barking at him as he tried to park the vehicle. The dog reportedly belonged to a group of neighbors who had gone for a stroll outside about 10 minutes prior and were having a conversation across the street at the time the accident happened.

After Rana allegedly brushed past his neighbors’ Labrador, the three neighbors, who were all male, “forced” him to stop his vehicle, grabbing him by the hair and requesting that he apologize directly to the dog, eyewitnesses recalled to the Times of India. The publication wrote that Rana responded by telling the men to “mind their dog instead,” which reportedly angered them further as Rana tried to run home. The men then dragged Rana back to the scene where the altercation started, and with two of them holding the victim down, one of the suspects stabbed him six times with kitchen knives and a screwdriver.

The victim’s older brother, 45-year-old Rajesh Rana, ran to his aid after hearing him screaming for help but was allegedly stabbed three times by the neighbors. The Times of India noted that at the time of its report, Rajesh was “battling for his life” at Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital in Delhi.

“My husband was trying to save his brother, who was hit with bricks. Two people held him down and one of them stabbed him multiple times. My son and I kept pleading with them,” said the victim’s wife, Seema Rana, as quoted by the Indian Express.

Although the Times of India wrote that there were only three men who carried out the alleged attack, the Indian Express cited police reports that claimed that a “group of five [to] six men” attacked Vijender and Rajesh Rana as they entered the main gate of their house.

Law enforcement officials identified the suspects as brothers Ankit and Paras, who were both listed as primary suspects, and their tenant, Dev Chopra. The three men are currently at large as police continue their investigation.

When asked why her grandsons would allegedly commit such a crime against their neighbors, the suspects’ grandmother, an 80-year-old woman named Vimla, told the Indian Express that the Labrador was “apparently very expensive.” She added, however, that she “never [thought] they would go to such lengths” to stick up for their pet.