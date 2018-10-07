Watch Minnesota Vikings Vs. Philadelphia Eagles Live Stream: Start Time, Preview, Watch NFL Week 5 Online

Two teams with Super Bowl hopes, the Minnesota Vikings and defending Super Bowl champs the Philadelphia Eagles, square off in a grudge match in Philly on Sunday.

The Minnesota Vikings and Philadelphia Eagles have developed an intense National Football League rivalry in the space of just 10 months, as ESPN recounts, dating back to last season’s NFC Championship Game when the Eagles ran off 38 unanswered points after falling behind 7-0, to trounce Minnesota and gain a berth in Super Bowl 52 — which they won. But on Sunday, the rivalry will heat up once again as the two NFC teams square off the featured game of the Week Five, and one that will live stream from Philly.

But more important than the bad blood between the teams is the fact that both entered the 2018 season as co-favorites, along with the Los Angeles Rams, to reach the Super Bowl from the NFC, according to CBS Sports. But while the Rams have opened the season at 4-0, both the Vikings and Eagles have struggled. Minnesota comes into the Sunday game at 1-2-1, while the Eagles stand at 2-2.

Both teams are coming off Week 4 losses, as Minnesota fell to the Rams, per Pro Football Reference, and the Eagles dropped a close 26-23 decision to the Tennessee Titans.

In his second start back from injury, Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz put up impressive numbers against the Titans, completing 33 of 55 pass attempts, per SI.com, for 348 yards and a pair of touchdowns, but it still wasn’t enough.

Carson Wentz gets his third start for the Eagles on Sunday. Frederick Breedon / Getty Images

To find out how to watch a live stream of Sunday’s NFL Week 5 matchup between the 1-2-1 Minnesota Vikings and the 2-2 Philadelphia Eagles, see the streaming information at the bottom of this article. Kickoff is scheduled for 4:25 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time at the 69,000-seat Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, on Sunday, October 7.

In the Pacific Time Zone, that start time will be 1:25 p.m. Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the game online starting at 9:25 p.m. on Sunday, while NFL fans in Australia can log in to the live stream at 6:25 a.m. on Monday, October 8, Australian Eastern Standard Time, 4:25 a.m. Western Time.

To see which areas of the country will have access to the Vikings vs. Eagles game, be sure to check the maps on 506 Sports. Areas shaded in pink on the “Fox Late” map, below, will be able to watch the Minnesota-Philly matchup live stream.

Minnesota will need to rely on their own high-priced quarterback, Kirk Cousins, who has put up a respectable 103.6 passer rating this season according to PFR. The Vikings’ ground game remains hobbled as star sophomore running back Dalvin Cook, will sit out with a hamstring injury, according to NFL.com, after missing half of the game in Los Angeles — and all nut the first four games of the 2017 season when he tore an ACL.

Watch a preview of the Minnesota Vikings vs. Philadelphia Eagles Week Five NFL matchup courtesy of ESPN First Take, in the video below.

To watch a live stream of the Minnesota Vikings vs. Philadelphia Eagles NFL Week 5, a live stream will be available through Fox Sports Go. But videos should be aware that Fox Sports Go, which is also available as an app for mobile devices and on set top streaming devices scubas Roku and Amazon Fire, requires cable login credentials.

But there is a free and legal way to live stream the Minnesota Vikings vs. Philadelphia Eagles NFL Week Five game for free without a cable subscription. Fans can sign up for a free trial of one of the live internet TV streaming packages, which carry local FOX channels, including Sling TV, Fubo TV, or DirecTV Now. All three of those internet streaming services require credit card information and subscription fees, but they all offer seven-day free trial periods. If the subscription is canceled prior to the expiration of that free week, fans can watch the game streamed live at no charge.

To view the live stream outside of the areas shown on the 506 Sports map referenced above, fans will need to pay the subscription fee for NFL Sunday Ticket, a service which also comes with a one-week free trial period.

Fans outside of the United States can watch the Minnesota Vikings vs. Philadelphia Eagles game live stream with NFL Game Pass, a service which requires an annual subscription fee, but likewise comes with a one-week free trial offer.