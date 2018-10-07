Rebel Wilson Flaunts Slim Waist, Impressive Weight Loss At Posh Polo Match

“I exercise like a mofo."

Actress Rebel Wilson showed off her dramatic recent weight loss while attending the 2018 Veuve Clicquot Polo Classic in Los Angeles this weekend.

Wilson looked elegant in a flirty polka dot dress that spotlighted her slimmed-down waist. Rebel topped off her cute Michael Kors outfit with cat-eye sunglasses and black pumps.

In photos and video posted to Instagram, Rebel partied and danced with pals and even posed for pictures with Argentine polo player Nacho Figueras.

If Wilson looks thinner, it’s because she slimmed down recently with regular exercise and a healthy diet, as the Inquisitr previously reported.

‘I Do Personal Training Five Times A Week’

The Australian actress has not revealed how much weight she has lost, but she is noticeably thinner than she was two years ago.

Despite the fact that she’s plus-sized, Wilson has said that she’s a workout buff because exercise gives her the stamina she needs to get through long days of filming.

“I exercise like a mofo,” Rebel told E! News. “I do personal training like five times a week. I also love playing tennis. I’m a beast on the court.”

Wilson explained: “When we film movies like How to Be Single, we shoot, like, 16 hours day, and you’re giving it all day every day, so you really got to have that stamina.”

Charley Gallay / Getty Images

Rebel Wilson posed with international polo sensation Nacho Figueras, who was playing at the Veuve Clicquot Polo Classic.

Wilson and a close friend danced and socialized in this Instagram clip from the polo match.

Wilson, who usually is cast as the “funny fat girl” in movies, said she was never pressured to slim down the way other Hollywood actresses are. As a result, Rebel said she has always felt comfortable with her size. If anything, Wilson said gaining weight actually bolstered her career because she got more laughs at a bigger size.

“I saw my size as being an advantage, whereas so many women see it as a disadvantage,” Rebel told Entertainment Tonight.

Featureflash Photo Agency / Shutterstock

Rebel admitted that she decided to lose weight about two years ago because she wanted to be healthier.

“For me, it’s just about being comfortable in your own skin,” Wilson said. “You never want to be too unhealthy because that’s bad. But you just want to be comfortable with who you are, whatever your size.”

Rebel Wilson said she used to binge-eat to deal with stress, but has since made an effort to eat smaller portions and stop using food for emotional comfort.