Kylie Jenner Gushes Over Travis Scott As He Performs On ‘SNL’

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott headed to New York City this week as the rapper was set to appear as the musical guest on Saturday Night Live.

According to an October 7 report by Hollywood Life, Kylie Jenner was there to show Travis Scott some love during her two performances on SNL over the weekend. The makeup mogul even took to her Instagram account to post photos from the performance.

In one photo, Kylie snapped Travis performing on a TV monitor. She added some emojis with heart eyes and captioned the photo “hubby.” As many fans know, Jenner and Scott often refer to one another as “hubby” and “wifey” despite the fact that they are not legally married.

However, they do share a child together. The couple welcomed their first daughter, Stormi Webster, back in February, and have been nearly inseparable ever since.

Jenner did not reveal whether or not little Stormi accompanied her mom and dad to New York City for the trip, nor did she post any photos of her and Travis together backstage at Saturday Night Live. However, that may have been because there was a bit of an awkward moment.

As many fans will remember, Kylie Jenner’s brother-in-law, Kanye West, was the musical guest last week during SNL‘s season premiere. At the end of the show, Kanye went on a wild rant about Donald Trump and even revealed that the cast members of the show bullied him for wearing a “Make America Great Again” hat.

During this week’s show, Pete Davidson appeared on “Weekend Update” to recap what happened and slammed Kanye for not taking his medication. Davidson claimed that being “mentally ill” was no reason for West to act like a “jacka–,” and called the rapper a musical genius, who basically knows nothing about politics.

Of course, this may have been an awkward moment for Kylie and Travis, who are both very close to Kanye. West is not only married to Jenner’s sister, Kim Kardashian, but he is also the father of her nieces and nephew, North, Saint, and Chicago. Meanwhile, Travis and Kanye are close friends who work together in the studio.

So far, Kanye West, Kim Kardashian, Kylie Jenner, and Travis Scott have stayed quiet about Pete Davidson’s harsh words towards the rapper, but it seems likely he won’t be making an appearance on the show anytime soon.

Fans can see more of Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott when Keeping Up With the Kardashians airs Sunday nights on E!