Skybound Games Will Be Wrapping Up Telltale’s ‘The Walking Dead: The Final Season’

Telltale’s abrupt and tragic departure from the gaming industry has many employees jobless and many more fans disappointed. While followers of The Wolf Among Us probably won’t get the Season 2 they were promised, fans of The Walking Dead seem to have struck gold.

All Telltale projects were expected to be abandoned after the company’s downfall, but Skybound Games has recently announced plans to wrap up the series once and for all. According to PC Gamer, they recently made a tweet informing fans that they will be taking control of the franchise for its final episode(s).

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, many of Telltale’s staff was laid off without severance pay. The skeleton crew was also left jobless shortly after, halting all Telltale projects. However, many of these developers and artists might have an opportunity with The Walking Dead‘s new manager — which is good news for fans and creators alike.

Skybound is inviting many of the old Telltale employees back on board to finish the project, and they want to keep the game’s original vision moving forward.

“Skybound will work with members of the original Telltale team to finish the story in a way the fans deserve”, Skybound said to IGN. “[We] will continue to update fans on the status of the game on Skybound.com, Twitter, and Facebook.”

We’re SO happy to announce that we’ve reached a deal with @telltalegames that will allow Skybound to continue #TheWalkingDead: The Final Season! Let’s wrap up Clem’s story right! More details to come soon. pic.twitter.com/ShyREw65iq — Skybound Games (@skyboundgames) October 7, 2018

“Let’s wrap up Clem’s story right,” they said in a tweet. “More details to come soon.”

Until those details come to light, fans have been left to their own devices — which has led to quite a bit of discussion.

Much of the fanbase is relieved that Telltale’s video game series won’t be meeting a bitter, unfinished end, while others are skeptical about how this will affect the game’s finale. They’re worried that it will be a long time before they see final episodes of The Walking Dead, or that the production value and gameplay will suffer due to recent events.

However, others have noted Skybound’s track record when making games. They helped publish additional content for the wildly successful indie title Oxenfree, and have published several video games of their own. Not to mention, Robert Kirkman, writer of The Walking Dead comic series, is the chairman of Skybound Entertainment.

There’s a lot riding on Skybound Games to make sure The Walking Dead: The Final Season puts the finishing touches on Clementine’s story. She’s one of the most well-loved video game characters of the decade, but if anyone can do the job right, it’s probably Skybound.