Inter Milan look to continue their climb up the Serie A table when they travel to Ferrara to face SPAL in a Sunday showdown.

After a near-crisis start that saw Inter Milan winning only one of their first four matches, the Nerazzurri have reeled off a five-game win streak across Serie A and the UEFA Champions League, per Sky Sports. They look to make it six and continue their climb up the domestic table when they travel to face 13th-place SPAL on Sunday in a Round Eight match that will live stream from Stadio Paolo Mazza.

Despite grabbing just nine points from their first seven matches, SPAL — an acronym for Società Polisportiva Ars et Labor, or “Art and Work Society Sports Club” — has won three matches, including an upset of ninth-place Parma, leading Inter boss Lucian Spalletti to warn his squad against taking their Sunday opponents lightly, and that their Champions League qualification hopes hang on every result.

“We know of the dangers in this fixture. I hear the Champions League theme tune before every game and the players will hear it ahead of SPAL too. If someone can’t hear it in their minds, then play it on their phone,” Spalletti said, according to Tribal Football. “I liked the mentality of the last few games, but I have to see if it is really under our skin or if it washes off in the shower. As long as our victories make headline news, it means we aren’t yet at the level we need to be.”

Emilio Andreoli / Getty Images

To find out how to watch a live stream of the Matchday Eight Serie A finale pitting streaking Inter Milan against mid-table SPAL, see the streaming information at the bottom of this article. Kickoff is scheduled for 8:30 p.m. Central European Summer Time at the 16,000-seat Stadio Paolo Mazza in Ferrara, Italy, on Sunday, October 7. In the United Kingdom, that kickoff time will be 7:30 p.m. British Summer Time. Fans in the United States can log in to the live stream at 2:30 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time on Sunday, or 11:30 a.m. Pacific. Fans in India can catch the live stream starting at midnight on Sunday night/Monday morning.

Coming off a 2-1 Champions League victory over Dutch title-holder PSV Eindhoven on Wednesday, and a 2-0 blanking of Cagliari in league play the previous Saturday, Inter will be playing their third match in nine days — but the squad should receive an infusion of energy from the return of Croatian international Sime Vrsaljko on Sunday, according to Sempre Inter.

The defender and World Cup finalist will likely allow Danilo D’Ambrosio to rest after the rush of fixtures over that past two weeks.

Watch Inter Milan Head Coach Luciano Spalletti discuss the match against SPAL in the video below, courtesy of Inter Milan.

To watch a live stream of the SPAL vs. Inter Milan Serie A Matchday Eight closing game, use the stream provided by ESPN+, the new online subscription sports network offered by sports media giant ESPN. The ESPN+ streaming network is available for a subscription fee of $4.99 per month and comes with a seven-day free trial. If the trial is canceled before the end of the trial period, fans can watch the Biancazzurri vs. Nerazzurri clash at no charge.

In the United Kingdom, the live stream will be carried on Facebook by Eleven Sports. In Italy itself, the SPAL vs. Inter Milan Italy Serie A Matchday Eight game will be streamed live by Sky Go Italia. In Canada, every 2018/2019 Serie A match will be streamed live on the DAZN sports platform. And in India, Sony LIV will carry the live stream of SPAL vs. Inter Milan on Sunday.

For a comprehensive list of outlets around the world that may also carry a live stream of the SPAL vs. Inter Milan Serie A match, see LiveSoccerTV.com.