Kendall Jenner Flaunts Her Long Legs In Floral Minidress At Veuve Clicquot Polo Classic

Fall is here, but Kendall Jenner seems to be wishing for spring as her outfit at the ninth-annual Veuve Clicquot Polo Classic event Saturday evening suggested. In an outfit probably more suitable for spring, the 22-year-old model flaunted her long, thin legs with confidence. It’s clear that Kendall can break any fashion rule she wants. It was also refreshing to see the star in a more feminine look since she has come to be known as more of a tomboy, which was discussed in a Vogue interview earlier this year. Usually, Kendall is spotted in new jeans trends, bringing back styles from decades past, and even sporting men’s styles as previously reported by the Inquistr.

On Saturday night, Jenner sported an icy-blue minidress, reminiscent of a princess with its ruffled shoulders and low scoop neck chest-baring neckline. The dress was covered in small delicate yellow and white flowers, which appear to be embroidered onto the soft fabric.

Charley Gallay / Getty Images

Kendall’s tiny waist was accentuated by the corset-style ribbed torso of the dress, which led down to her wide hips which were hugged by an A-line miniskirt, mid-thigh length. The look was completed with white Ellery slingback pumps and medium thin hoop earrings. The model’s deep brown hair was swept to the side over her shoulder casually.

It wasn’t just Jenner who seemed to be embracing a leg-baring, summery look on Saturday. Another photo shows the model with friend Ajiona Alexus, an actress who is known for her role in 13 Reasons Why. In the photo, Alexus’s dress is a strapless white gown with a deep slit exposing most of her leg. The slit goes all the way to her upper thigh, exposing even more leg than Kendall’s dress. The entire dress is covered in a rich blue eye-capturing viny design. The two girls smiling in the photo look like they could be at a spring event, but are obviously loving soaking up the sun.

Charley Gallay / Getty Images

Kendall has been reportedly romancing with Anwar Hadid, the brother of her friends Gigi and Bella Hadid, according to Daily Mail. Apparently, 19-year-old Anwar and Kendall hang out together often with friends, but they are not always seen being affectionate. Their sisters seem to be ok with the romance, but allegedly, some of their friends feel uncomfortable with the arrangement. Either way, it seems like the star is confident in her skin and her life right now.

“Kendall seems great. She’s spending time with Anwar. She obviously likes him, but both nights they were with a group of friends. She wasn’t affectionate with Anwar,” an unnamed source said.