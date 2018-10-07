Gwen Stefani & Blake Shelton Are Planning To Grow Old Together, Per ‘Hollywood Life’

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton’s relationship only seems to be getting stronger, and fans continue to wait for an engagement or marriage announcement that may never come. However, the couple reportedly do have plans to spend their life together.

According to an October 6 report by Hollywood Life, Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton are very much in love and want to grow old together, whether they are married or not.

The couple, who are usually pretty private about their romance, have been at the center of marriage rumors for years, and some speculation about them already being married has even floated around the internet.

“If Gwen and Blake are married they’re going way out of their way to hide it because she hasn’t said a word about it,” one insider told the outlet.

“If it hasn’t happened yet it’s only a matter of time because Gwen truly sees herself growing old with Blake. She is sure that he’s her person and ultimately she does believe in marriage. Even though she’s not talking about it, her friends know it’s in the cards eventually. But as far as their commitment, it seems rock solid. It’s obvious they’re both completely in love with each other and all in,” the source added of Stefani and Shelton’s relationship.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton may keep the details of their relationship under wraps, but they can’t help but gush over one another sometimes.

Back in June when Gwen began her Las Vegas residency, the No Doubt singer revealed that Blake had totally changed her perspective on life and music and that it could be seen in her show.

Stefani called The Voice coach her “homey,” and gushed over how lucky she was to have such an amazing man in her life, adding that he was a huge “inspiration” to her in all that she does, including her music.

Meanwhile, although Gwen Stefani didn’t come out and reveal any details about her future with Blake Shelton, she did state that she has a lot to “look forward” to when it comes to what lies ahead of her in life.

During the interview, Gwen also revealed that while she loves her quiet life with Blake and her three children, she also realizes that she still craves the attention of her fans and needs to be up on the stage performing. “It’s always been there,” Stefani says of her need to perform.