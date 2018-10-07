‘The Young And The Restless’ Weekly Spoilers: Jack Finds His Bio Father!

The Young and the Restless spoilers for the week of October 8 through 12 brings mass chaos to Genoa City as secrets are revealed, and others fight to keep secrets under wraps.

To start the week off, Summer (Hunter King) gets an unpleasant reality check, according to She Knows Soaps. After having sex with Billy (Jason Thompson), Summer wakes up, and he’s left without a word. He doesn’t answer texts or calls either. Although her original plan was to hurt Phyllis (Gina Tognoni), Billy’s behavior surely stings for Summer.

Meanwhile, Ashley (Eileen Davidson) has reason to celebrate when Traci (Beth Maitland) removes the blood Abbott clause, and Ashley finally becomes CEO of Jabot. Later, Ashley’s romanced by Neil (Kristoff St. John) in celebration.

However, the celebration doesn’t last too long because Andrew the chemist attempts to blackmail Ashley for more money. Otherwise, he’ll share what he knows. In fact, he offers to give Kyle (Michael Mealor) the goods on his aunt Ashley for a price. When Ashley flatly turns down Kyle’s request to become COO, things get contentious.

Ultimately, Ashley feels cornered when Jack (Peter Bergman) offers to pay Andrew to tell him why his sister really hired him. She comes out fighting, though, and gives Jack the details he wants, and they are a huge shock. He can call off his search for his biological father because Ashley knows who he is, and her betrayal will shock Jack to his core.

Finally, Victoria (Amelia Heinle) receives a cryptic, upsetting anonymous letter that reads “I know what you did, and I’m going to make you pay.” Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) finds out about Victoria’s letter and receives the same one. Sharon (Sharon Case) and Phyllis (Gina Tognoni) also get letters that say the same thing.

Phyllis arrives at the police station carrying the ominous note and informs Sharon she’s gone way too far. She believes that Sharon sent out the letter to scare Phyllis over the J.T. secret as revenge for Phyllis sleeping with Nick (Joshua Morrow). Ultimately, the four women argue over the notes and their major secret, which Sharon managed not to reveal when she decided to tell everyone about Nick’s misdeeds and dump him at the altar blowing up her family as well as Phyllis and Billy’s relationship.

Speaking of Billy, when Phyllis finds out what he did with Summer things get incredibly nasty with their breakup.

