‘Days Of Our Lives’ Comings & Goings: Familiar Faces Stir Up Drama In Salem

Days of our Lives comings and goings for the current week reveal that some old faces will return to the mix to cause some major chaos in Salem.

According to a recent report by Soap Hub, Days of our Lives fans can expect to see at least three former characters return this week, and each one of them will bring with them a new problem.

As DOOL viewers watched last week, Eric Brady (Greg Vaughan) was determined to find his former love, Nicole Walker (Arianne Zucker) after he found out that she left Salem after being blackmailed by his step-brother, Brady Black (Eric Martsolf).

Eric and Nicole were madly in love before Brady forced her out of Salem using evidence that she killed Deimos Kiriakis against her. Nicole then lied to Eric and left town with her daughter, Holly.

However, once Eric found out the truth he set off to find Nicole. This week, he’ll complete his mission and come face to face with the love of his life again. However, he’ll learn the shocking details about what she has been doing since leaving town.

Nicole will reportedly be a married woman when Eric finds her. Days of our Lives viewers will see her married and living with her former enemy, Xander Cook (Paul Telfer).

It seems that Xander may have forced Nicole to marry him, and he could have used the same evidence that Brady had against her, threatening to send her to prison for Deimos’ murder if she doesn’t cooperate with his plan.

Eric will seemingly be furious and he and Nicole will plot to kill Xander once and for all and end the cycle of blackmail, setting Nicole and Holly free.

Meanwhile, Mimi Lockhart (Farah Fath) will also be back on the canvas this week. Fans got a glimpse of Mimi on Friday, and this week they’ll finally get to see why she’s back, and how she factors into her mother Bonnie Lockhart’s (Judi Evans) plan with Lucas Horton (Bryan Dattilo).

Days of our Lives viewers have been watching as Bonnie claimed she and Lucas conceived a daughter during a weird one night stand last year. However, Lucas couldn’t believe her story until she proved it via a DNA test, which she somehow did.

Many fans don’t believe that the baby belongs to Lucas, but that Mimi may actually be the mother of the little girl.

Days of our Lives airs weekday afternoons on NBC.