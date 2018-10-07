Kim Kardashian & Kanye West Are Leading ‘Separate Lives,’ Per ‘In Touch’

Are Kim Kardashian and Kanye West headed for a divorce? The reality star and the rapper are allegedly leading separate lives and growing further apart amid the drama surrounding Kanye’s latest rants.

According to an October 7 report by In Touch Weekly Magazine, Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s marriage could be on the rocks. The pair, who share three children together, North, Saint, and Chicago, are said to be sleeping in separate rooms and leading very different lives at this point in time.

“Kim and Kanye have grown further and further apart, emotionally and physically. They not only sleep in separate rooms — [but] they’re also leading separate lives at this point. They’re pretty much estranged,” an insider told Life & Style.

The news comes just days after Kardashian admitted on her family’s reality series, Keeping Up With the Kardashians, that she and West have been fighting a lot and that he feels neglected since the birth of their third child, Chicago, back in January.

“I think so many husbands feel neglected when you start having kids and then all of their attention gets taken away,” Kim said on the show.

Meanwhile, her sister, Khloe Kardashian, offered some insight into the situation, revealing that sometimes men want to be treated like a woman’s baby.

“Sometimes men still want to be treated as, like, the first baby. I know Kim is so overwhelmed and I think sometimes it’s easy to get distracted, but your husband still wants you to take care of him. I’m sure with three kids you’re tired at the end of the day and you don’t make that a priority, but she really has to,” Khloe stated.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Kanye West recently revealed that he is off of his medication and plans to visit Africa to work on some new music. The rapper also stated that he wanted his children in the studio with him, but it seems that Kim Kardashian isn’t going to let that happen.

The reality star has allegedly banned her husband from taking the kids anywhere, let alone out of the country, while he is off of his medication.

Sources tell Radar Online that Kim loves and supports Kanye, but that she is worried about him not taking his medication despite the fact that he claims his doctor is supervising him through the transition.

Fans can see more of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s relationship when Keeping Up With the Kardashians airs Sunday nights on E!