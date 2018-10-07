Khloe Kardashian’s Family Doesn’t Want Her To Have Any More Children With Tristan Thompson, Per ‘In Touch’

Khloe Kardashian’s family allegedly doesn’t want her to have any more children with her boyfriend, Tristan Thompson.

According to an October 7 report by In Touch Weekly, Khloe Kardashian’s famous family thinks having more children with Tristan Thompson would be a mistake for the reality star, who already shares one daughter, True, with the NBA player.

“Khloe just can’t let this relationship go. All the Kardashians are against her having another baby, but she won’t listen to any of them. She’s blinded by love when it comes to Tristan,” an insider told Life & Style.

The source goes on to add that Thompson is making Kardashian look bad, that her family is worried that she’ll end up pregnant again soon, and that he may hurt her like he did the last time.

“Tristan is making a fool out of Khloe, but she won’t see it. We all worry she’ll be pregnant and heartbroken once again,” the insider stated, adding that “Tristan loves True, He’s determined to play a big part in his daughter’s upbringing.”

As many fans will remember, Tristan Thompson was busted cheating on Khloe Kardashian back in April when photos and video of him with multiple other women surfaced online. Khloe was nine months pregnant at the time and gave birth to baby True only days after the cheating scandal erupted.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Kardashian was supposed to move back to Ohio with Thompson, where he plays for the Cleveland Cavaliers. However, she has postponed the move back east because she has been struggling with trusting her baby daddy.

“It’s of course difficult to trust someone 100 percent who cheated days before he was about to become a dad. Khloe still struggles with this sometimes. She wants to move back to Cleveland, but she isn’t sure what date she is [going]. The move is postponed for now,” a source told People Magazine this week.

The source adds that Khloe has good weeks and bad weeks with Tristan, and goes back and forth about her feelings on the cheating scandal and the state of their current relationship.

In addition, Khloe reportedly doesn’t want to leave her family behind in L.A. She has spent the entire summer with her mother, Kris Jenner, and her sisters, Kourtney and Kim Kardashian and Kendall and Kylie Jenner. They’ve all reportedly been having a great time with one another and leaving them behind to head back to Cleveland is a source of sadness for the new mom.

Fans can see more of Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson’s relationship when Keeping Up With the Kardashians airs Sunday nights on E!