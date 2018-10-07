Gwyneth Paltrow & Brad Falchuk Decide To Go With A Blended Surname, Faltrow

After more than four years together, Gwyneth Paltrow and Brad Flachuk tied the knot just over a week ago. As reported by Inquisitr, the couple wed in a small ceremony at Paltrow’s home in East Hampton, New York. As tidbits about the nuptials became public this week, one question remained unanswered – would Gwyneth take Brad’s last name? Now we know the answer to that question, and it’s no. Instead, the couple has come up with a unique twist on the name change resulting from their marriage. They will both be changing their surnames according to Radar Online.

Celebrity decisions about changes in last names following a marriage typically reflect trends in the general public. Some options we’ve seen in the past include the addition of a hyphen between the woman’s maiden name and her new husband’s, the replacement of the woman’s last name with the last name of her new husband, and the woman keeping her existing last name. Gwyneth Paltrow, however, is known for doing things in her own unique way, and the decision about whether and how to change her last name following her marriage to Brad Flachuk is no exception.

The newlyweds have decided that they will both change their last names, and they’re doing it in a way that reflects the union of their lives. They’ve combined her last name with his to form a last name they will both take on: Faltrow. It’s being reported that the newlyweds even used their new surname at their Hamptons wedding and was part of the email address they included on their invitations as an RSVP address.

Gwyneth Paltrow and Brad Falchuk confirm their marriage https://t.co/S7iSJ8DGNv pic.twitter.com/atH8AD6Cid — New York Daily News (@NYDailyNews) October 1, 2018

Paltrow has previously talked about her views on marriage and what it means for the two people in the marriage.

“I think that marriage is a really beautiful, noble and worthwhile institute, pursuit, and endeavor. I don’t think you get married and that’s it — I think it’s the beginning. You create this third entity, this third being that you have to nourish and look after.”

The decision for them both to change their last names to Faltrow reflects this idea of creating a third entity.

Paltrow was married once before, to Coldplay singer Chris Martin. Their marriage lasted 13 years before their conscious uncoupling in 2016. They have two children together — Apple Martin (14) and Moses Martin (12). Brad Falchuk also has two children from his previous marriage of 19 years to television producer Suzanne Bukinik — Isabella and Brad Falchuk.