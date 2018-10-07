‘One Piece’ Chapter 920 Reveals Planned Invasion Of Kaido’s Territory And Current Members Of Strawhat Alliance

Will the Strawhat Pirates alliance succeed in taking down Emperor Kaido?

One Piece Chapter 920, which is currently available at Mangastream, featured Kinemon telling a story about Kozuki Oden. Kinemon told Luffy and his friends that the place they are currently in is called Oden Castle. It was originally called Kuri Castle, but the people loved Oden so much they decided to name the place after him.

One Piece Chapter 920 revealed how great Kozuki Oden really is. Oden was the son of the former Shogun of Wano, Kozuki Sukiyaki. Due to Oden’s wild nature and violent behavior, his father sent him away from the Flower Capital to a place without law and order. By defeating the most dangerous man in the area, Boy Ashura, Oden managed to take control of Kuri.

Oden taught the people how to work, build a town, and create a castle. He also cultivated the paradise plantation where the people get their food. Oden gave the people access to fresh water and connected all the villages. Because of all the great things he had done, Sukiyaki gave Oden the title of “Daimyo of Kuri.”

Kinemon also revealed that Oden was a good friend of the late Emperor Edward “Whitebeard” Newgate and Pirate King Gol D. Roger. However, after that, Kinemon narrated how Oden started to fall into power. Orochi conspired with Emperor Kaido to dethrone Oden and made people believe that he was a criminal. Oden was burned to death, and Orochi targeted Kozuki Momonosuke next.

Luckily, his mother, Kozuki Toki, found a way to save her son and take revenge against Orochi and Emperor Kaido. Using the devil fruit power of Toki Toki no Mi, Toki sent Momonosuke, Kinemon, Kanjuro, Raizo, Kiku, and four others to the future. Kinemon vowed to gather comrades that would help them take down Orochi and Emperor Kaido and open the borders of Wano.

One Piece Chapter 920 revealed the current members of the Strawhat Pirates alliance: Luffy and Strawhat Pirates, Law and Heart Pirates, Inuarashi and the Minks, Nekomamushi and the Musketeers, and the rebels in Wano. Marco and the remnant of the Whitebeard Pirates are also expected to join the upcoming war. There is also a possibility that the Strawhat Pirates Grand Fleet will help them defeat Emperor Kaido.

Kinemon plans to gather all the information about Emperor Kaido and prepare his group’s strategy. However, he told Luffy that he doesn’t want to engage in an open war. On the night of the Fire Festival, the Strawhat Pirates will start to invade the island where Emperor Kaido lives – Onigashima.

While Kinemon is talking to Luffy and the others, One Piece Chapter 920 revealed that Roronoa Zoro is lost again. Meanwhile, Inuarashi has arrived in Wano and remembered all his memories with Kozuki Oden.