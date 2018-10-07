Daniels says she feels 'conflicted' for body-shaming Donald Trump

Stormy Daniels is now expressing regret that she likened Donald Trump’s manhood to a type of mushroom because she says it wasn’t her intention to body shame him. In a 60 Minutes interview, Daniels says that she perhaps went too far when she mocked the size and shape of his genitals.

News.com Australia explains that Daniels felt bad when the comment went viral and turned into memes, videos, and jokes at Trump’s expense. She now thinks she could have made her point without the Mario Kart comparison.

“So I was very angry in writing that. And now that the book is out and people are reading about it, and it’s all over the internet I actually feel pretty terrible about it … in a way it’s body shaming.”

Interviewer Liz Hayes asked Daniels if it was her intention to humiliate Trump with the mushroom jokes.

“No. Absolutely not, which is why I feel a little conflicted about the book. I did not want to hurt him. My intention was for people to stop hurting me.”

But then Daniels added another barb by saying that she still has no clue why she had sex with Trump because it’s “90 seconds that I never thought about really again” until the 2016 election.

Stormy Daniels’ lurid details of her liaisons with Donald Trump will put you off mushrooms. We’ve read her memoir so you don’t have to #60minshttps://t.co/DrthS3so5e — The Australian (@australian) October 7, 2018

Daniels explains that she was angered that Trump and his campaign have suggested that she wasn’t telling the truth about their encounter, and believed her description of his penis was proof that she was being honest. She said she goes back and forth about whether sharing the information was the right thing to do.

“Either I was in the right place at the right time, or I was in the wrong place at the wrong time. And my opinion of that changes about every 20 minutes.”

Daniels went on to say that Donald Trump is an “egotistical lunatic,” and that there is nothing that he can say that will embarrass her.

“The entire universe has seen my butt***e. Like, I’m pretty hard to embarrass. Did you hear that thud? That was probably my publicist fainting. It’s one bad Google click away.”

But Daniels didn’t feel so bad that she didn’t continue the narrative on the Jimmy Kimmel show, says the Huffington Post. Kimmel provided Daniels with a lineup of orange mushrooms so she could pick the one which most closely resembled Trump’s member.

Daniels jokes that she now realized that by likening Trump to the Mario Kart character she “managed to ruin half of America’s childhood and mushroom farming everywhere.”