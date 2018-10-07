Pregnant ‘Big Brother’ Alum Christmas Abbott Goes To CrossFit Gym For Due Date Workout

The 'BB19' star was hoping her water would break after a sweat session in North Carolina.

Big Brother star Christmas Abbott is nearly unrecognizable from her days in the CBS summertime house, but for good reason. The 36-year-old fitness guru is nine months pregnant with her first child, a baby boy, with boyfriend Benjamin Bunn—and she is due any day now.

But the always active Abbott is not taking things lying down as she waits for her bun in the oven to arrive. The reality star shared a video on her Instagram Stories that showed her walking into her CrossFit gym, Invoke, for a workout with partner Anna Lee, who is also pregnant.

“And on your due date?” Abbott told her 719,000 followers as she entered the North Carolina gym on Saturday, Oct. 6.

Abbott, who made headlines on last year’s Big Brother after breaking her foot and managing to stay in the competition until the finale (where she landed in third place), also posted to Instagram to explain to fans why she was at the gym for a sweat session on her due date.

“I was hoping one of these movements would break my water but no luck,” Abbott captioned a workout video. “I’m not in labor yet but my body is ACHY today, my hips feel like they’re going to POP out just from standing, walking, or sitting. There’s a lot of discomfort but nothing to call in about yet. Man, I hope today is the day! ”

Christmas Abbott has been sharing her pregnancy journey with fans ever since announcing she was expecting back earlier this year. Over the past six months, Abbott has regularly shared photos of her pregnancy progression while giving fans updates on how she has been feeling. The CBS reality star previously told fans her doctor expects that her baby will weigh about nine pounds at birth.

In March, Abbott first surprised fans with an Instagram post that included photos of her baby’s sonogram and a pic of herself reading the expectant mother’s classic, What To Expect When You’re Expecting, alongside the father of her child, fellow Cross Fit athlete Benjamin Bunn.

“Well, I’ve always expected the unexpected in my life and this year is no different!” Abbott told fans, per Us Weekly. “In January I discovered I am actually EXPECTING and a whole new life would be laid out before me. After a challenging 2017 year, it is turning out that 2018 is the best year of my life to date. I have my health, family, friends, passion, and a new addition to my tribe. Ben & I couldn’t be happier with this news and are over the moon excited about this wild, new journey.”

Bunn also shared the couple’s baby news via Instagram, explaining, “I couldn’t be more excited to be having a baby with @christmasabbott. We might not have planned this journey, but I know she’s going to make a tremendous mother and I’m so happy to have her support, strength and steadfast dedication to our child.”

Big Brother fans may remember that last year at this time, Christmas Abbott was single during her time on the CBS reality show. The fitness guru developed a “connection” with two-time Big Brother runner-up Paul Abrahamian, but it didn’t translate into a real-life romance outside of the house.

The 20th season of Big Brother ended last month on CBS.