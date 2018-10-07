Pete Davidson Rips Kanye West’s Bizarre Rant On ‘Saturday Night Live’ Stage, Tells Him To Go Back On His Meds

The 'SNL' star sets the record straight on the rapper's hijacking of Studio 8H for a pro-Trump rant last week.

Pete Davidson has an update for Saturday Night Live fans. The comic responded to Kanye West’s “hijacking” of the SNL stage last week after his performance as musical guest on the NBC sketch comedy series.

In a Weekend Update segment, Davidson explained why he was chosen to address Kanye’s antics on behalf of the Saturday Night Live cast, saying that while some people thought co-anchor Michael Che should be the one to talk about Kanye because Che is black, Davidson was picked because “I’m crazy and we both know which side of Kanye is at the wheel right now.”

Davidson went on to rip Kanye West’s pro-Trump rant on the Saturday Night Live stage after NBC’s cameras stopped rolling.

“What Kanye said after he went off the air last week was one of the worst, most awkward things I’ve ever seen here. And I’ve seen Chevy Chase speak to an intern.”

Davidson also addressed Kanye’s comment that he was bullied backstage for wearing a “Make America Great Again” hat and told by cast members not to wear it, joking that he wished someone had “bullied” him into not wearing an oversized bucket hat on an outing with girlfriend Ariana Grande earlier this year.

“He started by saying people backstage tried to bully him into not wearing it. He wore it all week. Like, nobody told him not to wear it. I wish I bullied you. I wish I suggested that, you know, it might upset some people, like, your wife or every black person ever. You know how wrong about politics you have to be for me to notice?”

Davidson, who has always been open about his own mental health issues, also suggested that Kanye West should go back on medication.

“Take ’em. There’s no shame in the medicine game. I’m on them. Being mentally ill is not an excuse to act like a jack*ss. I’m quoting my therapist, my mom, and my mailman.”

At the end of his commentary about West, Davidson put on a red a hat that said “Make Kanye 2006 Again.”

Pete Davidson’s comments about Kanye West come exactly one week after the rapper capped off his third performance on the Saturday Night Live season 44 premiere by pontificating about the “liberal media’s” attacks on Donald Trump. The rapper also teased his own 2020 presidential bid as a stunned SNL cast stood behind him.

Variety and other outlets posted several social media clips which showed West continuing to speak to the Studio 8H audience after the NBC broadcast ended.

“So many times I talk to a white person and [they] say, ‘How could you like Trump, he’s racist?’ ” West said. “Well, if I was concerned about racism I would’ve moved out of America a long time ago.”

Wowwwww only 3 people clapped. Chris Rock is laughing At @kanyewest pic.twitter.com/jAGP5OwKXD — 2cool2blog (@2Cool2Bloggg) September 30, 2018

In the aftermath of his Saturday Night Live rant and his recent tweet that suggested that “we abolish the 13th amendment” of the United States Constitution, Kanye West reportedly deleted his Twitter and Instagram accounts, per Deadline.

You can see Pete Davidson addressing Kanye West’s rant On Saturday Night Live below.

Saturday Night Live airs Saturdays at 11:35 p.n. on NBC.