NFL Week 5 Picks: Giants At Panthers Odds Provide A Seemingly Easy Pick, & Live Stream Info

The Giants have lost 17 of their last 21 games, and the Panthers are undefeated at home this season.

If you’re looking to make your NFL Week 5 picks, the vast majority of experts are backing the Carolina Panthers to beat the New York Giants. As far as the books are concerned, the money is in alignment with the experts, as most fans are expecting the New York Giants to suffer another loss when they face the Carolina Panthers. On Sunday, the 1-3 Giants hit the road to Bank of America Stadium to take on the 2-1 Carolina Panthers. The NFL action airs live on FOX at 1 p.m. EST.

If you’re looking to live stream the game, as Oregon Live documented, FuboTV, Fox Sports Go, PlayStation Vue, and Sling TV all stream NFL games live, and several of them offer free trials. If you want to hear the audio stream of the game, XM Streaming 822 has the Giants feed and XM Streaming 804 has the Panthers feed.

The last time these two teams played each other was three years ago in December of 2015, and the Panthers narrowly beat the Giants 38-35. Including one postseason game, the Panthers and Giants have played each other just 10 times in NFL history, and Carolina led the series 6-4. This is a very different season for New York this year compared to that slim defeat in 2015, and analysts are expecting them to suffer a huge loss on Sunday.

The Giants Find The Bottom Of The NFC East

Like the previous season, the first quarter of this NFL year has been a rough one for the Giants. In Week 4, New York lost to the New Orleans Saints 33-18. Eli Manning completed 31 of his 41 attempts for 255 yards and one touchdown. Manning isn’t throwing the ball deep to Odell Beckham Jr., claiming that he shouldn’t take risks with deep passes, and that has likely caused the Giants some of their woes this season.

Against the Saints, Sterling Shepard secured 10 receptions for 77 yards and one touchdown, and Odell Beckham Jr. logged seven receptions for 60 yards. As expected, Saquon Barkley led the ground attack with 10 carries for 44 yards and a TD. Barkley is certainly putting up some impressive numbers this season, but that hasn’t been enough for the Giants to manage more than one victory.

On the defense side of things, Landon Collins led with 14 tackles against the Saints, and B.J. Hill logged the Giants’ only sack in Week 4. For the first quarter of the NFL season, New York’s D is allowing 23.8 points on average per game and 354.8 yards.

As far as the Giants’ injuries go, both Evan Engram (knee) and Olivier Vernon (ankle) are ruled out.

The Panthers Coming Into Week 5 Fresh Off Of A Bye Week

Carolina looks like they are starting to click into gear. The Panthers single loss this season came in their only away game against the Falcons in Week 2. The following week, Carolina beat the Cincinnati Bengals 31-21. The Panthers are in second place in the NFC South, with the Saints taking the top spot with a 3-1 record. Carolina is eyeing the top spot, and this home game may help their odds.

Against the Bengals, Cam Newton completed 15 of his 24 passes for 150 yards and two touchdowns. Newton was also a star on the ground, carrying the ball 10 times for 36 yards and two touchdowns. Christian McCaffrey logged 28 carries for 184 yards. Devin Funchess logged four receptions for 67 yards and a touchdown, and C.J. Anderson found one reception for a TD.

Defensively, it was interception city for Carolina. Donte Jackson had two interceptions, his third for the season, and Luke Kuechly and Efe Obada found an interception a piece. In addition, Obada also managed a sack, as did Mario Addison. For the first quarter of the NFL season, the Panthers are allowing 20 points per game on average and 356.7 yards. In Week 5, safety Eric Reid is expected to make his Carolina debut.

Injury wise, Jared Norris (toe) has been listed as questionable, and Greg Olsen (foot) is out. Curtis Samuel looks to help the Panthers on offense, and they could certainly use the help with Olsen sidelined. Before he suffered an ankle injury last NFL season, Samuel managed 15 receptions in nine games, so his presence in the New York game will likely be felt.

NFL Week 5 Picks & Spread For Carolina Panthers vs. New York Giants

When the books first opened, the Panthers were favored to beat the Giants with a spread of -7. As of the time of this writing, that spread has changed to -6.5, and the majority of NFL fans laying action on this meeting couldn’t be happier. The Giants are continuing their downward spiral from last season and are simply playing bad football. They have lost 17 of their last 21 games, and Eli Manning can’t seem to get this team going. The Giants’ D has done little to nothing against quality running backs, and pundits are expecting Christian McCaffrey to run all over them.

The Panthers have had an extra week to rest and prepare for this game, a game that they don’t even have to travel for. Newton has completed 67.4 percent of his passes, recording 646 yards for five touchdowns and one interception. The Panthers’ defense is solid in pressuring quarterbacks, managing five interceptions for the season in only three games, and the Giants’ struggling offensive line will likely struggle greatly in Week 5. It also looks like Cam Newton is starting to get his stride, and many pundits are expecting a blowout victory.

Most NFL analysts feel that the only way the Giants pull off a W here is if Manning starts taking more risks in the deep field and if the Panthers get in their own way. By a very large majority, expert NFL Week 5 picks are with eating the 6.5 points, as they are expecting a huge victory for the Carolina Panthers over the New York Giants.