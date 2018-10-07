Quantcast

‘The Walking Dead’ Cast Reacts To Scott Wilson’s Death

The late actor was 76-years-old at the time of his passing.

The Walking Dead cast pays tribute to Scott Wilson
Hearts in The Walking Dead universe hung heavy after TMZ broke the news that actor Scott Wilson – known for his role as Hershel in the AMC series – passed away. According to the actor’s representative, Dominic Mancini, the actor died in the comfort of his L.A. home due to complications from his leukemia.

Social media lit up as Scott Wilson’s name started to trend on Twitter along with the hashtags #TWD and #TWDFamily as fans of the actor – as well as actors and actresses who had the pleasure of working with the late actor – mourned his death.

AMC’s official The Walking Dead Twitter page posted a very touching tribute to Wilson:

“We are deeply saddened to report that Scott Wilson, the incredible actor who played Hershel on #TheWalkingDead, has passed away at the age of 76. Our thoughts are with his family and friends. Rest in paradise, Scott. We love you!”

Talking Dead – another Twitter handle managed by AMC – also penned a very heartwarming tribute to the late actor:

“Actor Scott Wilson, who played beloved patriarch Hershel Greene on #TWD has passed away. Talking Dead would like to extend its deepest sympathies to all of Scott’s friends, family, and fans. He will be dearly missed.”

The network and fans were not the only ones taking to social media to mourn the loss of Wilson. Many of his co-stars who, some of which who had the pleasure of working alongside him during the production of The Walking Dead, also took the time to pay their respects to Scott on social media.

Norman Reedus and Scott Wilson attend The Walking Dead 100th Episode Premiere and Party
Tom Payne – known for his role as Jesus from the Hilltop – called Wilson “an absolute legend” in his Twitter tribute to the late actor.

Michael Cudlitz – known for his role as Sergeant Abraham Ford told Scott to “rest easy” in his Twitter tribute.

Khary Payton who plays the role of King Ezekiel in The Walking Dead recalled the first time he met Scott in his touching tribute.

Peter Luis Zimmerman, who played the role of Eduardo, revealed he was fortunate enough to meet Wilson during a convention last year.

Yvette Nicole Brown, who was a regular guest on Talking Dead, which is a live after show where Chris Hardwick discusses each episode of The Walking Dead as well as Fear of the Walking Dead, described Scott’s death as a “profound loss.”

With more than five decades of acting experience and over 50 title credits under his belt, social media lit up with a lot of other celebrity tributes.

Scott is survived by his wife Heavenly Koh Wilson, whom he married in 1977. The actor never had any children.

Rest in peace Scott Wilson.