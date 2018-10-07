‘The Walking Dead’ Cast Reacts To Scott Wilson’s Death

The late actor was 76-years-old at the time of his passing.

Hearts in The Walking Dead universe hung heavy after TMZ broke the news that actor Scott Wilson – known for his role as Hershel in the AMC series – passed away. According to the actor’s representative, Dominic Mancini, the actor died in the comfort of his L.A. home due to complications from his leukemia.

Social media lit up as Scott Wilson’s name started to trend on Twitter along with the hashtags #TWD and #TWDFamily as fans of the actor – as well as actors and actresses who had the pleasure of working with the late actor – mourned his death.

AMC’s official The Walking Dead Twitter page posted a very touching tribute to Wilson:

“We are deeply saddened to report that Scott Wilson, the incredible actor who played Hershel on #TheWalkingDead, has passed away at the age of 76. Our thoughts are with his family and friends. Rest in paradise, Scott. We love you!”

Talking Dead – another Twitter handle managed by AMC – also penned a very heartwarming tribute to the late actor:

“Actor Scott Wilson, who played beloved patriarch Hershel Greene on #TWD has passed away. Talking Dead would like to extend its deepest sympathies to all of Scott’s friends, family, and fans. He will be dearly missed.”

The network and fans were not the only ones taking to social media to mourn the loss of Wilson. Many of his co-stars who, some of which who had the pleasure of working alongside him during the production of The Walking Dead, also took the time to pay their respects to Scott on social media.

Jesse Grant / Getty Images

Tom Payne – known for his role as Jesus from the Hilltop – called Wilson “an absolute legend” in his Twitter tribute to the late actor.

Goodbye Scott Wilson you absolute legend x — Tom Payne (@justanactor) October 7, 2018

Michael Cudlitz – known for his role as Sergeant Abraham Ford told Scott to “rest easy” in his Twitter tribute.

Rest easy my friend…… rest easy. — Michael Cudlitz (@Cudlitz) October 7, 2018

Khary Payton who plays the role of King Ezekiel in The Walking Dead recalled the first time he met Scott in his touching tribute.

The first time I met Scott Wilson, he gave me a big hug and said that this thing I had become apart of… was a family. He said I had a responsibility to take care of it. I have tried very hard to do that, sir. & I will continue. I promise. See you on the other side, my friend. pic.twitter.com/EhMm0dQbtx — Khary Payton (@kharypayton) October 7, 2018

Peter Luis Zimmerman, who played the role of Eduardo, revealed he was fortunate enough to meet Wilson during a convention last year.

I was fortunate enough to meet Scott Wilson at a convention in 2017. I only spoke to him briefly but he was so kind in those moments. Brilliant actor and person. Rest easy ???????? #TWDFamily — Peter Luis Zimmerman (@IamPeterZ) October 7, 2018

Yvette Nicole Brown, who was a regular guest on Talking Dead, which is a live after show where Chris Hardwick discusses each episode of The Walking Dead as well as Fear of the Walking Dead, described Scott’s death as a “profound loss.”

I always looked at him just like this. What a profound loss for his family, friends and the world. RIP kind Sir. ????#RIPScottWilson pic.twitter.com/Ete6CI8u6x — yvette nicole brown (@YNB) October 7, 2018

With more than five decades of acting experience and over 50 title credits under his belt, social media lit up with a lot of other celebrity tributes.

Such sad news. I was such a fan of Scotts work on Walking Dead. His warmth was so apparent. RIP https://t.co/GxATk33XMR — themocollins (@THEMOCOLLINS) October 7, 2018

Just waking up and was hit with the news of Scott Wilson’s passing. I will never forget the warmth this man carried at all times. One of those people who walked into a room and made a point to bring a smile to everyone’s face. Rest well, sir. Thank you for it all. #TWDFamily — Tyler James Williams (@TylerJamesWill) October 7, 2018

Devastated by the passing of Scott Wilson. He was a true Gentleman, a Son, a Husband, a Father, a Friend. An Artist of such excellence. He was forever Young, and made everything better. My deepest Respect and Condolences to his. I am honored to have know him. He taught me so much pic.twitter.com/Yt8ZmC1c45 — lew temple (@LewTempleActor) October 7, 2018

In loving memory Scott Wilson, a friend and an extraordinary actor. You will be sorely missed. pic.twitter.com/3H5MkV4q6p — Major Dodson (@Major_Dodson) October 7, 2018

Scott is survived by his wife Heavenly Koh Wilson, whom he married in 1977. The actor never had any children.

Rest in peace Scott Wilson.