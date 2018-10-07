Known for his role as Hershel on 'The Walking Dead,' the actor passed away at the age of 76.

The Walking Dead fans had to suffer the heartbreak of losing Hershel all over again this weekend after news broke that the actor had passed away.

Scott Wilson’s rep, Dominic Mancini, told TMZ the actor’s cause of death was complications from his leukemia. Still speaking to TMZ, Mancini described Wilson as a “national treasure” with a “calm voice” and a “gentle spirit.” The actor’s rep also confirmed Wilson passed away peacefully in the comfort of his own L.A. home. The actor was 76-years-old at the time of his death.

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Wilson passed away leaving behind a $2 million net worth.

Scott was an American actor who kicked off his Hollywood career during the 60s, when he was in his 20s. Born in Atlanta, Georgia on March 29, 1942, Wilson had a little over five decades of acting experience under his belt at the time of his death.

A few of the actor’s highest grossing movies – which contributed to his $2 million net worth – included Pearl Harbor, The Last Samurai, and The Heartbreak Kid. The actor also made appearances in several other well-known films including Dead Man Walking, The Great Gatsby, and In Cold Blood.

The late actor is also survived by his wife Heavenly Koh Wilson, whom he married back in 1977, a little more than a decade after he kicked off his Hollywood career. The duo had been happily married ever since. While Scott’s character Hershel was known for being a very protective father in The Walking Dead, the actor and his wife never had any children.

Scott Wilson is gone. What a kind, generous man. Rest in peace, dear man. You left quite a mark so many people.#TWDFamily pic.twitter.com/lPpanT8Ofd — Steve Coulter (@coulter28) October 7, 2018

The death of Scott’s character Hershel in The Walking Dead resonated with fans of the show as one of the more shocking and heartbreaking losses. According to an exclusive interview with Daily Dead, Wilson’s character was not originally intended to last that long in the series. During the interview, Wilson revealed that Glen Mazzara had called him and told him his character would be taken out somewhere between episode 11 and 12. But, as those who saw the show recall, Wilson’s character grew on fans – and the writers – and continued to survive for several more seasons.

Wilson also had a great deal of recognition under his belt at the time of his passing. He was featured on the cover of Time Magazine and he was nominated for a Golden Globe for his work in The Ninth Configuration as Best Supporting Actor.

Actor Scott Wilson, who played beloved patriarch Hershel Greene on #TWD has passed away. Talking Dead would like to extend its deepest sympathies to all of Scott's friends, family, and fans. He will be dearly missed. pic.twitter.com/WYu8Lf6EoV — Talking Dead (@AMCTalkingDead) October 7, 2018

Other credits under his named included:

Shiloh

G.I. Jane

The Way of the Gun

Monster

Junebug

The Host

Rest in peace Scott Wilson.