Sommer Ray Flaunts Famous Derriere In Thong Bikini Bottom On Instagram

Instagram model Sommer Ray shared a couple of photos two days ago that showcased her famous body. In the first photo, Sommer posed against a brick wall, wearing a tiny white crop top and high-v bikini bottom. She captioned it, “are you the fire or just another flame?” Ray posed with her arms up by her head, as she glanced at the camera.

The second picture shows Sommer posing with her legs apart, as her back faced the camera. Her derriere was on full display, as she threw her right arm into the air. The model sported some chunky, black boots to add an edgy vibe to the mix. She captioned the photo, “Here’s to strong women. May we be them. May we know them. May we raise them. [fist bump emoji]”

Fans loved both photos, with tons of people reacting with fire emojis. Someone even said, “Booty goals,” while someone else simply said, “Wow.” There’s plenty of likes, too, with the first photo receiving over 652k likes and the second one getting a whopping 1.1 million likes.

In Ray’s most recent Instagram post, she sported super tight leopard-print leggings along with a black top and jacket. The top was a low v-cut, while she accessorized with a black purse with gold straps. Sommer wore dark red lipstick and metallic purple eyeshadow.

The Instagram sensation has garnered over 19.2 million followers. This is why Sommer thinks she was able to find a following on social media, detailed Cosmopolitan.

“There’s so much fake fitness on the Internet. I was just a breath of fresh air — all the way natural without fake boobs or a fake butt. People like authenticity. They caught on to what was doing and liked it.”

And it’s true that Sommer represents a new type of fitness when it comes to Instagram models. That’s because she used to be a body-builder in her teenage years, which undoubtedly gave her a strong fitness foundation to work from as she transitioned into modeling.

But that doesn’t mean that Ray’s perfect all the time. This is how she described the lines between being authentic, and doing some light photo editing.

“If there’s something not permanent on my face like a zit, I’ll smooth it. If I take a photo at a bad angle, I just won’t post it. I don’t Photoshop my body because it would feel like a false advertisement.”

Sommer obviously loves fitness still, as her new app is all about helping people track their nutrition. She also shared an Insta story advertising her new workout video, which her fans can check out on her profile.