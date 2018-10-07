Watch AC Milan Vs. Chievo Live Stream: Start Time, Preview, How To Watch Italy Serie A Sunday Match Online

AC Milan are riding a brief but impressive two-game winning streak into Sunday's match against relegation-bound Chievo Verona.

AC Milan appear likely to extend their season-reviving two-match winning streak to three when they face Chievo Verona on Sunday, a team that sits at the rock bottom of the Italian Serie A table with a shocking point total of -1, as the 90 Minutes site pointed out. The two teams face each other in a game that will live stream from the legendary San Siro.

To find out how to watch a live stream of the Serie A clash pitting last season’s sixth-place finisher AC Milan against visiting Chievo Verona — who may be headed for relegation from Serie A after a 13th-place finish last season — see the streaming information at the bottom of this article. Kickoff is scheduled for 3 p.m. Central European Summer Time at San Siro Stadium in Milan, Italy, on Sunday, October 7. In the United Kingdom that kickoff time will be 2 p.m. British Summer Time. Fans in the United States can log in to the live stream at 9 a.m. Eastern Daylight Time on Sunday, or 6 a.m. Pacific. Fans in India can catch the live stream starting at 6:30 p.m. on Sunday evening.

In September, as Associated Press reported, Chievo was slapped with three-point deduction by the Italian soccer governing body, the FICG, which found the club guilty of falsifying its financial figures to make the club appear healthier than it actually is on the balance sheet.

For AC Milan, the match itself seems to offer less intrigue than the ongoing saga surrounding former Rossoneri striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic, who starred for the club in the 2010/2011 and 2011/2012 seasons. According to Goal.com, the 37-year-old Swede who now plays in the United States for L.A. Galaxy may be lookin to return to Italy and rejoin his former club.

But AC Milan Coach Gennaro Gattuso shrugged off the “Ibra” rumors as “just hot air.”

To watch a free live stream of the AC Milan vs. Chievo Verona Serie A Sunday clash, use the stream provided by ESPN+, the new, online subscription sports network of the sports media giant ESPN. The ESPN+ streaming network is available with a subscription fee of $4.99 per month, but comes with a seven-day free trial. If the trial is canceled before the weeklong period, fans can watch the Rossoneri vs. Gialloblu showdown at no charge.

In the United Kingdom the live stream will be carried on Facebook by Eleven Sports. In Italy, the AC Milan vs. Chievo Italy Serie A Matchday Eight game will be streamed live by Sky Go Italia. In Canada, every 2018-2019 Serie A match will be streamed live on the DAZN sports platform. And in India, Sony LIV will carry the live stream of the San Siro showdown.

For a comprehensive list of outlets around the globe that may carry a live stream of the eAC Milan vs. Chievo Verona Serie A match, see LiveSoccerTV.com.