NFL Week 5 Picks & Odds: Small Spread For Broncos At Jets Have Experts In Agreement, & Live Stream Information

Game day preview, analysis, updated spread, and live stream information for Jets vs. Broncos.

Fans are making their NFL Week 5 picks, and as far as the books are concerned, the majority of the money is backing the Denver Broncos beating the New York Jets. As far as the expert NFL Week 5 picks go, they align with the money by a massive majority, predicting that the New York Jets will find their fourth loss against the Denver Broncos. On Sunday, the 2-2 Broncos will hit the road to MetLife Stadium to face the 1-3 Jets. The NFL action airs live on CBS at 1 p.m. EST.

If you’re looking to live stream the NFL game, NFL Game Pass and FuboTV will be live streaming the Jets and Broncos, and FuboTV offers a free trial for new users. If you’re on the road and you want to listen to the audio stream, XM Streaming 809 has the Broncos feed and XM Streaming 823 has the Jets feed.

The last time these two teams met was in December of 2017, and the Broncos smoked the Jets 23-0. Including one postseason game, the Jets and Broncos have played each other a total of 36 times in NFL history, and Denver leads the series 20-15-1.

Broncos Coming Off A Heartbreaking Loss To The Chiefs

The Broncos are looking to get back over.500 this NFL season, and they are coming into Week 5 off a Monday Night Football 27-23 loss to the undefeated Kansas City Chiefs. It looked like Denver was going to give the Chiefs their first loss, but Patrick Mahomes’ final game-winning drive down the field sealed the deal for the Chiefs.

In Week 4, quarterback Case Keenum completed 21 of his 33 passes for 245 yards, one interception, and zero touchdowns. This marked the third straight game where Keenum has failed to find the end zone. Jeff Heuerman had the best outing in the air, though that only translates to four receptions for 57 yards. Phillip Lindsay led the ground report with 12 carries for 69 yards and one touchdown, and Royce Freeman managed eight carries for 67 yards and a TD. In the first quarter of the NFL season, the Jets are third in the league for rushing touchdowns with six.

On the defense side of the ball, Denver did well in the first three quarters in containing Patrick Mahomes. Justin Simmons logged eight tackles, and Todd Davis and Zach Kerr split a sack. For the first quarter of the NFL season, the Broncos’ D has struggled, giving up over 242 yards on average in each meeting, and allowing a total of 1,092 yards and six touchdowns in the air.

As far as Denver’s injury report goes, as Mile High Report documented, Todd Davis (shoulder) and Adam Gotsis (knee) are listed as questionable. Marquette King (right thigh) is listed as doubtful, and Jared Veldheer (knee) is out.

The Jets Soar To Bottom Of AFC East

Tied with the Bills for last place in the AFC East, the New York Jets have had a rough go of it in the first quarter of the NFL season. In Week 1, the Jets looked like a new team in their impressive 48-17 victory against the Lions. Then over the next three weeks, the 1-3 Lions started looking like the team that most NFL fans thought they were, as did the Jets.

In Week 4, the Jets fell to the Jacksonville Jaguars 31-12. Rookie quarterback Sam Darnold completed 17 of his 34 passes for 167 yards and a touchdown. Quincy Enunwa and running back Bilal Powell logged four receptions a piece for a combined total of just 92 yards. Jordan Leggett managed three receptions for only 13 yards, but one of those catches was for the only touchdown of the game for New York. Powell led the ground attack with eight carries for 26 yards.

Defensively, the Jets allowed their opponents a whopping 514 total yards, and 388 of those were in the air. Jamal Adams found 12 tackles, and Leonard Williams and Henry Anderson logged a sack a piece.

Injury wise, Marcus Maye (ankle/foot) is listed as questionable, and the Jets have three players that are out: Charone Peake (hamstring), Neal Sterling (concussion), and Trumaine Johnson (quad).

NFL Week 5 Picks & Odds For Jets vs. Broncos

When the books first opened, the Jets were favored to beat the Broncos by a spread of -1. Then everyone leaped on the Broncos, and now the books have Denver as the favorites at -1. Even though the direction of the spread shifted to the other side, by a huge majority, the NFL expert Week 5 picks are with the Broncos beating the Jets.

It's time for the 2nd quarter of the season. 5 storylines: #DENvsNYJ → https://t.co/aCHGiROyJe pic.twitter.com/333ftzJFZC — New York Jets (@nyjets) October 6, 2018

While Denver’s D struggled against the Chiefs and the Ravens, and that’s to be expected, they are likely to fair much better against the struggling offense of the Jets. Though it was more comfortable for fans to back the Broncos when they were getting a point, most pundits are expecting Denver to beat New York by a touchdown. Denver’s offense has a similar feel to the Jaguars, and it’s likely that they will give New York’s defense some trouble.

Most expert NFL Week 5 picks are with eating the small chalk and backing the Denver Broncos to beat the New York Jets