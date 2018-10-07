Scott Disick’s Girlfriend, Sofia Richie, Shows Off Natural Look While ‘Mentally Prepping’ For McGregor Fight

Scott Disick’s girlfriend, Sofia Richie, took to social media on Saturday to share a casual snapshot with her fans.

Sofia Richie posted a photo of herself to her Instagram account, and it revealed that she was having a comfy and cozy day while she claimed to be “mentally prepping” herself for the night’s activities, which happened to be watching the Conor McGregor and Khabib Nurmagomedov and UFC 229 fight in Las Vegas with her boyfriend, Scott Disick.

In the photo, Sofia looks happy and laid back. The model dons an oversized turtleneck sweater and dangling cross earrings. She wears very natural-looking makeup, complete with a soft pink lip, and has her blonde hair down and styled straight and messy.

The model’s green eyes blaze into the camera for the selfie, as she wears a serious yet relaxed look on her face. In another photo, posted to her Instagram story, Sofia rests her head on her hand and looks sullenly into the camera. Later, she revealed that she was gearing up “pre-fight” with a bottle of water while wearing a pair of baby pink satin pajamas.

Later Richie added to her Instagram story again, and revealed that she and Disick had attended the UFC 229 fight, in which Conor McGregor was shockingly beaten by Khabib Nurmagomedov.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Sofia Richie and Scott Disick’s trip to Las Vegas comes just one week after Scott went on a quick family vacation with his former girlfriend, Kourtney Kardashian, and their three children to New York City.

Sources tell Hollywood Life that Sofia hated the fact that Scott and Kourtney went away together with the kids, Mason, Penelope, and Reign, and that their relationship has been something she’s struggled with throughout her relationship with Disick.

“It’s a never-ending source of angst for her. Sofia is convinced that Scott is still totally in love with Kourtney, and that if Kourtney would take him back Sofia believes he would drop her in a heartbeat,” an insider dished.

The source goes on to say that Sofia Richie is very much in love with Scott Disick, but that she knows she can’t say anything about his co-parenting relationship with Kourtney Kardashian out of fear of losing him forever.

“It’s a really awful situation for Sofia to be in, because she’s crazy in love with Scott, but she’s constantly made to feel like she’s second best, and she always feels like Scott is comparing her to Kourtney, and that she falls short in everything,” the source added.