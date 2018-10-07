Heartbroken Father Jumps To His Death From NYC Hotel After Wife Allegedly Beats Their Toddler To Death

Mohammad Torabi reportedly jumped from a high-rise hotel, but his body was not found for nearly a day.

Mohammad Torabi jumped to his death from a New York City hotel after learning that his estranged wife allegedly beat their toddler to death, a report claims.

Authorities said the grim sequence of events took place late this week in midtown Manhattan, where Torabi jumped from the 17-story Renaissance New York Hotel on East 57th Street. As the New York Post reported, police believe that Torabi jumped to his death on Friday but his mangled body was not found until Saturday, as it came to rest on an air conditioning unit on the building’s third floor.

As Torabi was leaping to his death, his estranged wife was booked into Rikers Island for allegedly beating their 13-month-old daughter, Elaina, to death in the family’s home in Queens. Police said the girl and her twin brother, Kian, were both badly beaten and that Elaina did not survive her injuries. The family was already on the radar for the city as the twins had been born last year with opioids in their system, the New York Post reported.

Police said Elaina suffered a number of horrific injuries in the beating, including bruising to the back of her head and her genitals and a large wound on her abdomen, the New York Post reported. She also had blisters and open lesions across her body, though it was not clear if they were from the beating that took her life or if the girl had suffered previous abuse.

Those who lived near the family in Flushing said they were shocked that Tina Torabi could be capable of such horrific abuse. Neighbor Juadanna Cavallo told the New York Post earlier this week that Torabi was beside herself as police arrived after the toddlers were beaten.

“She was completely distraught and falling down to her knees in the pavement,” Cavallo said.

Cavallo also said she had never seen any signs of abuse in the family’s five children, making the young girl’s death that much more shocking.

“They are always well kept and nicely dressed and well-taken care of and I had never seen anything or heard anything of the type and I’m outside walking the neighborhood all the time,” Cavallo said.

Mohammad Torabi plunged from the roof of a Manhattan with police investigating the death as an … https://t.co/p2ElOWvyj7 via @MailOnline — Joyeta E.Anderson (@joyeta_e) October 7, 2018

Though Mohammad Torabi did not leave a note before taking his fatal plunge, police are treating his death as a suicide. Police said he was not considered a suspect in the death of his young son.