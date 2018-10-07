Watch Conor McGregor Attacked By Zubaira Tukhugov In Violent Octagon Brawl After Tap Out To Khabib Nurmagomedo

A violent brawl broke out outside and inside the UFC 229 Octagon Saturday following Conor McGregor's submission loss to Khabib Nurmagomedov.

A dramatic end to one of the most anticipated fights in the history of the UFC was overshadowed on Saturday by a frightening and violent brawl that broke out outside, and inside, the Las Vegas T-Mobile Arena octagon moments after Khabib Nurmagomedov defeated his hated rival Conor McGregor by rear naked choke, causing McGregor to tap out, according to CBS Sports.

The bad blood between McGregor and the undefeated Russian dates at least back to an instantly infamous incident at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York, in April, when McGregor attacked a bus carrying Nurmagomedov as well as several other UFC fighters and staff, as ESPN recounts. McGregor heaved a steel cart through a window of the bus, injuring several passengers.

Nurmagomedov — generally known simply as “Khabib” — was clearly bent on making McGregor pay for the bus attack. Video showed that even after McGregor tapped out in Round Four, Khabib refused to release the choke hold, forcing the referee to pry the UFC lightweight champion off of the Irish challenger. The Russian dominated the fight, earlier flooring McGregor with a sharp right to the chin early in the second round, as The Guardian reported.

And then chaos ensued, as Khabib — before he was officially declared the winner of the fight, leaped over the octagon fence and physically assaulted Dillon Danis, a member of McGregor’s team, SB Nation reports.

McGregor stayed inside the octagon, attempting to recover from the beating he took at the hand of Khabib. Shockingly, as McGregor stayed out of the fray, Chechen fighter Zubaira Tukhugov leaped into the octagon and ambushed McGregor from behind, as seen in a video posted on Twitter, below.

According to a post by the SB Nation “Bloody Elbow” Twitter account, Tukhugov was enraged over an earlier insult by McGregor, who reportedly referred to the fighter as a “Chechen traitor.”

In an interview with MMA Fighting earlier in the week, Tukhugov said that he hoped to fight McGregor “outside” of a UFC octagon.

Zubaira Tukhugov is the one who jumped into the cage to sucker punch Conor, article from him a few days ago saying he wants to fight Conor outside of the UFC, clearly a planned move https://t.co/5j6JSePFPW pic.twitter.com/rizcSPvkim — Luke (@lukec1016) October 7, 2018

UFC President Dana White said after the brawl that three members of Khabib’s team had been arrested and taken to a nearby jail, according to MMATorch.com founder Wade Keller, on his Twitter feed.