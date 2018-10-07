Farrah Abraham Flaunts Cleavage As She Goes Shirtless In New Photos

Farrah Abraham wasn’t shy about showing off her body on Saturday. The Former Teen Mom OG star stepped out without a shirt on, wearing only a black blazer mini dress.

According to an Oct. 6 report by Daily Mail, Farrah Abraham showed off her ample cleavage as she boarded a private plane to Las Vegas. The ex-Teen Mom personality donned a black, sparkly blazer with no shirt or bra underneath, which barely covered her body, and left little to the imagination.

Farrah styled her shoulder length, brown hair straight and parted to the side, as she carried a brown handbag over her shoulder. She also wore a diamond pendant necklace and matching earrings for the outing, and completed the look with clear, strappy heels.

Abraham reportedly arrived at a private airstrip in Van Nuys, California with TV producer, David Weintraub in a $3 million 700-hp Mercedes G63 AMG. The group headed to Vegas to watch Conor McGregor’s big UFC fight against Khabib Nurmagomedov. McGregor, one of the biggest names in UFC, lost the fight on Saturday night, shocking many of his fans.

Meanwhile, Farrah is getting prepared for a big fight of her own. The former Teen Mom OG star is set to fight former Flavor of Love star, Nicole “Hoopz” Alexander in a charity fight in November.

Farrah Abraham has been working hard with her trainer, former Baywatch star Jeremy Jackson, as she prepares to fight Nicole Alexander in the ring next month in hopes of raising awareness for anti-bullying campaigns.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Farrah is reportedly not fazed by being fired from Teen Mom OG, and says she has a lot of projects in the works, including a movie about her life.

Abraham says that she even knows who she would love to see play her in the movie, which is actress and singer, Selena Gomez. The reality star claims that Selena would be the perfect choice, and that she can’t wait to start casting the project.

“I think Selena Gomez would play me great and I am excited to start casting once the package is ready to go,” Abraham stated, adding that she is currently “finishing the first round of the script and they have brought in more screenwriters.”

Meanwhile, the new season of Teen Mom OG has started airing without Farrah Abraham, who was replaced by two new cast members, Bristol Palin and Cheyenne Floyd, for the latest batch of episodes.