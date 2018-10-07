Halle Berry Celebrates Son Maceo’s 5th Birthday With Spooky Party

Eerie decorations and scaly animals were brought in for the child’s big day.

Over the weekend, actress Halle Berry threw an awesome birthday party for her now-5-year-old son, Maceo Martinez, and she shared some photos from the big bash on Instagram.

The boy, who was born on October 5, 2013, is the Oscar-winning star’s only child with her ex-husband, Unfaithful actor Olivier Martinez. However, she does have one daughter, 10-year-old Nahla Aubry, with ex-boyfriend Gabriel Aubry.

The X-Men star had her son’s private celebration at The Coop in Woodland Hills, California, which is a venue designed for playing and partying, and, based on photos from her Instagram story, it was a Halloween-themed shindig that featured live, creepy animals.

The doors leading partygoers into Maceo’s scary birthday blowout were frosted and decorated with fake blood stains and handprints of those trying to “escape” on them. Signs that said “Keep out!” and “Condemned” added to the day’s spookiness.

Inside, kids got to see and pet animals that Berry called “creepy crawlers” up close and personal. She posted pictures of lizards, a spider, and a very long albino Burmese python that were brought to the party by the company Reptacular Animals.

The yellow snake somehow found its way onto the 52-year-old’s shoulders. Although she pretended to be frightened, Berry managed to keep the serpent occupied enough to take several pictures with it. “Why tho??” she wrote across one of the images.

Berry also posted a photo of her ex-husband, Maceo’s father, wearing the snake and said that he handled the reptile “with a bit more grace” than she did.

Party attendees also kept busy completing a fun arts and crafts project.

As for treats, Berry posted a picture of several cupcakes on Instagram. Each sweet had cream-colored frosting, but different designs on them, including spiders, the number “5,” flowers, and animals.

“Five years ago I doubled my blessings,” she captioned the photo. “Happy birthday MACEY MACE!”

Hopefully, Maceo had a truly special 5th birthday!

Meanwhile, Berry will next be seen on the silver screen in the Keanu Reeves thriller John Wick 3: Parabellum. She will be playing an assassin named Sofia in the Lionsgate film, which is slated to be released on May 17, 2019.

And, in March, she will begin production on her feature directorial debut, Bruised, which she is also producing and starring in. According to Variety, Berry will portray a “disgraced MMA fighter who has to face one of the rising stars of the MMA world and deal with the return of her 6-year-old son to the mother he deserves.”