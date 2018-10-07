Tatum O'Neal Reveals She Was Sexually Assaulted Multiple Times As A Child In Heartbreaking Instagram Post

Actress Tatum O'Neal revealed in a heart-wrenching Instagram post that she suffered sexual assaults as a child on many occasions.

Actress Tatum O’Neal, who at age 10 in 1974 became the youngest Oscar winner in history, per Entertainment Weekly, for her memorable performance in Paper Moon alongside father Ryan O’Neal, revealed in a heartbreaking Instagram post that when she was a child, she was sexually assaulted numerous times — including by a 75-year-old man when O’Neal was just 15.

Her revelations came in an October 4 post to her Instagram account, alongside a still from her Academy Award performance as “Addie Loggins” in Paper Moon, her film acting debut. O’Neal’s post came two days before the United States Senate confirmed Judge Brett Kavanaugh to the Supreme Court, as the Inquisitr reported, despite the fact that Kavanaugh faced multiple allegations of sexual assault.

The Bad News Bears star also posted her statement to Instagram the day after Donald Trump openly mocked during a campaign rally the testimony of Christine Blasey Ford, who described to a Senate committee in detail how Kavanaugh assaulted her when she was 15 and he was 17, according to CNN.

O’Neal was appalled by Trump’s callous treatment of Ford, she said in the post, according to the Daily Mail newspaper.

“To see the President of the U.S. mock a woman, let alone a sexual assault victim, we’ve sunk to a depth of depravity that I never thought the President of the United States could ever sink to,” O’Neal wrote.

In her Instagram post, seen above, O’Neal, who will celebrate her 55th birthday on November 5, according to her IMDb entry, wrote that she was subjected to repeated abuse because her father and mother, actress Joanna Moore, failed to properly supervise her due to their substance abuse issues.

“When your parents are off getting drunk or high, they are not watching what happens to their children,” she wrote. “I suffered years of abuse, both emotional and sexual.”

O’Neal wrote that only recently has she stopped blaming herself for the sexual abuse she endured.

“I am a woman and i have been sexually assaulted more than once!! It was not my fault when i was 5, 6 12, 13, 15,” she wrote. “All by older men who i thought were safe! I rarely have known safety and was always blamed for for the assaults and,my loudness, and curiosity. It’s taken in me almost 55 years to know how to advocate for myself.”

Republicans who supported Kavanaugh claimed that Blasey Ford had mistaken someone else for Kavanaugh during her sexual assault, including Maine Senator Susan Collins who told CNN Saturday, “I do not believe that Brett Kavanaugh was her assailant.”

But O’Neal said the memories of sexual assault do not fade.

“Whether it was 35 years ago to a 75-year-old man at 15 I remember everything!!” O’Neal wrote.