Ozzy Osbourne Postpones Concert Due To Infection That Required Hand Surgery

The heavy metal icon is in good spirits following the medical emergency.

Ozzy Osbourne had to cancel a show in California on Saturday, October 6, after he contracted an infection that required immediate surgery.

The 69-year-old heavy metal singer has been on the road since late August on the No More Tours 2 jaunt, which is being billed as his farewell tour.

He performed — in the rain — on Thursday, October 4, at the USANA Amphitheatre in Salt Lake City, Utah, and then had a scheduled day off.

Saturday night’s show was supposed to take place at the Shoreline Amphitheatre in Mountain View, California. However, mid-day, an announcement was made that the concert was being postponed “due to illness.”

“The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee and Grammy-winning singer and songwriter is being treated for an infection, which required surgery on his hand this morning,” said a post on Osbourne’s official Instagram page.

“Osbourne will spend a couple of days at Cedars-Sinai in Los Angeles where he’ll remain under doctor’s care as they monitor the infection.”

The post went on to say that the “Bark at the Moon” singer is “expected to resume” touring on Tuesday, October 9, at the Mattress Firm Amphitheatre in Chula Vista, California, and the Shoreline Amphitheatre show will be made up on Tuesday, October 16.

The accompanying photo showed the Prince of Darkness’ right hand all bandaged up except for a couple of fingers. He is lying in a bed in a cream-colored, standard hospital room.

A couple of hours after the initial announcement, Osbourne posted another photograph to Instagram, which shows him in his hospital bed eating an ice cream cone. His hospital-issued gown goes nicely with his black-painted nails.

Also, fans can now see closely that it is his thumb and middle finger that are wrapped up on his infected hand.

“Feeling better after surgery. Ice cream helps,” he captioned the image.

Kelly Osbourne, one of his daughters, posted the same ice cream pic on her Instagram page and thanked everyone for all of the well wishes they sent to her father.

“Dad is doing so much better,” she wrote. “Nothing that some rest, antibiotics, and, of course, his favorite ice cream can’t cure.”

His wife, The Talk co-host Sharon Osbourne, has yet to make a public statement regarding her husband’s health status.

The Shoreline Amphitheatre make-up gig will be the final show on this leg of the former Black Sabbath frontman’s tour. He will head over to Europe, Australia, and New Zealand starting in January of 2019.