Donald Trump Fantasizes About Fighting Joe Biden, Says ‘It Would Not Last Long’

Trump made the remarks at a campaign rally in Kansas on Saturday.

Donald Trump is apparently ready to accept Joe Biden’s offer for a fight, and the president doesn’t think it will last very long.

At a campaign rally in Topeka, Kansas, on Saturday, President Trump reminded his fans that Biden had previously challenged him to a fight. As The Hill noted, Trump fantasized about the fight taking place and seemed pretty confident in his abilities.

“Remember he challenged me to a fight. ‘I’d like to take him behind the barn.’ I’d love that. That wouldn’t last long. That would not last long. That wouldn’t last long,” Trump said, mocking Biden.

Trump then pointed to his forearm and suggested that Biden would quickly be on the ground, where he would remain.

“He’s down, and he’ll never get up,” Trump then said.

A physical contest may be a challenge for Donald Trump, whose unique views on exercise have left him mostly sedentary, save his twice-a-week golf outings. As Newsweek reported, Trump gave up all competitive sports after college and developed a unique view on exercise.

“Trump believed the human body was like a battery, with a finite amount of energy, which exercise only depleted. So he didn’t work out,” the Washington Post‘s Mike Kranisch and Marc Fisher wrote in their book Trump Revealed (via Newsweek). “When he learned that John O’Donnell, one of his top casino executives, was training for an Ironman triathlon, he told him, ‘You are going to die young because of this.'”

Trump: If I fought Biden, "it would not last long" https://t.co/v6rEdspK8F pic.twitter.com/XbvgghxeyQ — The Hill (@thehill) October 7, 2018

Trump has shared those views personally, the report noted.

“A lot of people go to the gym and they’ll work out for two hours and all. I’ve seen people…then they get their new knees when they’re 55 years old and they get their new hips and they do all those things. I don’t have those problems,” Trump said during the interview Wednesday.

While they may not be fighting, Donald Trump and Joe Biden are actually holding competing rallies in Kentucky this week, both hoping to help candidates for a critical House race. Trump was offering his support to Republican Andy Barr while Biden will be stumping for the incumbent’s challenger, Amy McGrath.

There could be larger battles ahead for Trump and Biden as well. Early polls for the 2020 presidential election put Biden near the top of the pack for prospective Democrats, though the former vice president has not said if he intends to run.

Before Saturday’s prediction from Donald Trump, Joe Biden had previously said he would like to take Trump “behind the gym and beat the hell out of him.” Biden later said he regretted the comment.