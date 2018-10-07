The Massive Fortune Involved In Jennifer Garner & Ben Affleck’s Divorce

After 10 years of marriage and three years of separation, Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck are finally officially divorced. As successful Hollywood actors, it’s no surprise that they have amassed a fortune. Just how large is that fortune and how is it affected by their divorce? Here’s what we know.

Just a day after Garner requested a private judge to wrap up the final details of the divorce, she and Affleck met Thursday with a judge to do just that according to a report from People. Details involve custody arrangements for their three children (12-year-old Violet, 9-year-old Seraphina, and 6-year-old Samuel) and about $190 million in combined wealth.

Garner and Affleck agreed that they would each keep whatever they had earned since their separation in June 2015 so it will not be part of divorce negotiations. For Affleck this includes an estimated $43 million he earned from 2016’s Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, his top-earning film so far in his acting career. Affleck still owns 87 acres in Savannah, Georgia, that he paid $7 million for in 2003 but put up for sale in June. Los Angeles divorce attorney Jerry Wang said that since this was purchased before Affleck and Garner married, it will not be split between them. Affleck’s current net worth is estimated at $130 million.

Garner’s earnings have come from movies as well as commercial contracts with Neutrogena and Capital One. Her estimated net worth is $60 million.

Among other assets owned by the two is the 8,800-square-foot home they purchased from Arrested Development and The Spy Who Dumped Me producer Brian Grazer. Since the couple purchased this home during their marriage, it will likely be considered community property to be split between the two as part of their divorce. Affleck currently lives in a home near Garner for which he paid $19 million.

The duration of their marriage could, in theory, affect decisions about spousal support, but Wang downplays the extent of the impact it may have. In California, judges can decide to grant lifetime support to a spouse after a “long-term” marriage (generally considered 10 years or longer) comes to an end. Wang clarifies, however, that California judges hesitate to do this in practice because there is really no need for it if the spouse is able to support themselves. It’s more likely that the judge will look at income and earnings when deciding on spousal support. California is also a no-fault state when it comes to divorce, so assets are typically divided evenly between the two with no consideration of who made or spent more during the marriage.