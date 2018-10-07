Scott Wilson, Who Played Herschel On ‘The Walking Dead,’ Dies At Age 76

As many fans of The Walking Dead already know, actor Scott Wilson has passed away from leukemia at the age of 76. His role as Hershel Greene was a fan favorite, and the actor was active in the comic community. While he retired from his role in the show’s fourth season, Comic Book reports that he was to make an appearance at the Walker Stalker Con in Atlanta.

Wilson was also reknowned for his roles in various other films and TV shows, including Damien, The Ninth Configuration, and The OA. According to Forbes, he was even slated to make a re-appearance in The Walking Dead, and will still appear in the show’s ninth season. Due to his character’s status, this will likely be done through a flashback or dream sequence.

His passing comes as a shock to his costars, and many of them have come forward to post their thoughts and well wishes for the Wilson family. To them, he was more than a costar or character, he was a friend that they enjoyed interacting with both on and off-set.

Chris Hardwick, host of The Talking Dead, made an Instagram post mourning the star’s passing.

“I really will miss him and the gentle, compassionate eyes that gave Hershel so much soul,” he said in the caption. “I am so sad to know that the world is without him tonight.”

Many other stars have made posts and tweets, many of which share fond memories and sentiments about Scott during his life.

The first time I met Scott Wilson, he gave me a big hug and said that this thing I had become apart of… was a family. He said I had a responsibility to take care of it. I have tried very hard to do that, sir. & I will continue. I promise. See you on the other side, my friend. pic.twitter.com/EhMm0dQbtx — Khary Payton (@kharypayton) October 7, 2018

AMC issued a statement about his passing, saying:

“Scott will always be remembered as a great actor and we all feel fortunate to have known him as an even better person. The character he embodied on The Walking Dead, Hershel, lived at the emotional core of the show. Like Scott in our lives, Hershel was a character whose actions continue to inform our character’s choices to this day. Our hearts go out to his wife, his family, friends and to the millions of fans who loved him. Scott will be missed.”

Like many communities, the people that make up The Walking Dead fanbase have butt heads in the past. However, many have come together on Twitter to share how Wilson’s character and performance as Herschel affected them.

Even fans that don’t watch the hit TV show have stepped forward to share memories of Scott Wilson’s earlier roles, including his role in the 1974 version of The Great Gatsby. Regardless of what role drew people towards Wilson, few actors have made such a profound impact on those who knew them.