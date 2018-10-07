‘The Young And The Restless’ Actress Sasha Calle Reveals Unbelievable Voice!

She’s a newcomer to daytime, and Sasha Calle hit the ground running on The Young and the Restless as Lola Rosales.

Today, though, Calle took to Instagram to show off another talent she has — a fantastic voice. Many soap fans may be new followers of the talented actress may not be familiar with Calle’s vocal skills. She shared an emotional and entirely on point cover of Bonnie Raitt’s 1991 song “I Can’t Make You Love Me.” Superstar singer Adele famously covered the iconic song at the iTunes Festival in 2011, and Calle tagged both singers in her post. She also promised her followers new music soon that reflects who she is.

The vocals were amazing, and the sound was incredibly rich and full. While it’s difficult to tell precisely where Calle was when she recorded it, judging by the TV in the background and a window, she may have been at home or a friend’s house. Wherever she recorded the clip, the acoustics complimented Calle’s stunning voice.

Fans chimed in too.

One replied, “NE OF MY TOP FAVORITE SONGS!!!…YOU make it sound soo pure & authentic…takes me back to a time about someone…please please keep sharing your gift…Can’t wait to hear the new music…puro amor chica.”

Some Y&R fans also had some great ideas for the actress’s talent on the show. “so what I’m hearing is uhh Tessa [Cait Fairbanks] and Lola have gotta do a duet.”

Another also wondered if the younger women of top-rated CBS Daytime show enjoyed singing between takes. “This was really good! One of my favorite songs, I also like George Michael’s version too. Do you, @caitfairbanks, and @camryngrimes sing songs together on the set?”

Recently, Inquisitr reported how Calle and her co-stars Jordi Vilasuso (Rey) and Jason Canela (Arturo) feel about bringing a Latin American family to Genoa City. Calle feels it’s an honor to bring new faces to the show and hopes that people appreciate seeing the Latin influence they bring to GC.

Currently, in GC, Lola runs a food truck, and the actress’s singing talent hasn’t featured in the storyline yet. However, it wasn’t that long ago that the show had a vibrant music scene with Reed (Tristan Lake Leabu) and Tessa (Cait Fairbanks) often playing music and singing and the Hamilton Winters Group running a music label. After Tessa stole Mariah’s (Camryn Grimes) journal and used Mariah’s words to create a hit song, Devon (Bryton James) dropped her from the label. Plus, Dina (Marla Adams) accidentally burned down The Underground, and since then, the musical side of the show waned. Perhaps Calle will get the chance to show off her pipes as Lola later on in the Rosales storyline.