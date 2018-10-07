Christine Blasey Ford Has No Plans To Pursue Charges Against Brett Kavanaugh

Following the confirmation of Brett Kavanaugh to the Supreme Court, legal representatives for Dr. Christine Blasey Ford have confirmed she will not be seeking further charges against him.

According to CNN, Ford does not want the saga to drag on to a possible Kavanaugh impeachment, even if Democrats take control of Capitol Hill in November following the midterms. Attorney Debra Katz explained that Ford only wanted to tell her story to members of the Senate Judiciary Committee.

“Professor Ford has not asked for anything of the sort. What she did was to come forward and testify before the Senate Judiciary Committee and agree to cooperate with any investigation by the FBI, and that’s what she sought to do here.”

Another attorney representing Ford, Lisa Banks, stated that Ford feels she did the right thing by coming forward and testifying before the Senate, and has no regrets about her actions. Ford accused Kavanaugh of sexually assaulting her inside a locked bedroom at a house party in 1982, when they were still both in high school. She also alleged that a friend of Kavanaugh’s, Mark Judge, was also present and participated in the assault.

Statement from attorneys for Christine Blasey Ford: pic.twitter.com/UJ0wZWm7oy — Rachel Maddow MSNBC (@maddow) October 6, 2018

Throughout the entire process, Republicans sought to undermine Ford’s testimony and credibility, with even U.S. President Trump mocking her at a rally in Mississippi last week, per a previous report by the Inquisitr. Her legal reps released a statement on Friday about Ford and the investigation, blasting the fact that the FBI’s investigation into the assault was so limited that they were not even able to talk to Ford or Kavanaugh.

Kavanaugh seemed a sure thing after he was nominated by Trump, until Ford came forward with her allegations against him. Since she spoke up, two more women have come forward accusing him of sexual assault during the 1980s. Kavanaugh has denied all the accusations, despite numerous friends of his coming forward to claim he lied during his testimony about a number of facts.

Ford first came forward to Senator Dianne Feinstein of California, before her allegations were leaked. While the exact source of the leak is unclear, many thought Feinstein was behind it. Neither Katz nor Ford believed the senator betrayed her trust.

“Victims get to control when and how and where their allegations get made public. Now, if we want to look at all the things that went wrong in this process, there are many. There are many issues that need to be addressed. But I think Sen. Feinstein respected the process of her constituents, and I think that was the right thing to do,” Katz said.