Simon Cowell Reveals Interest In Having Second Child

Despite heading for his 60s, the music mogul has recently expressed an interest in having a second child.

Simon Cowell, reality music competition judge and mogul, acquired the new role of “Dad” four years ago when he and Lauren Silverman gave birth to their son Eric. Despite coming off as hard and tough on television, the music mogul recently revealed just how much being a dad means to him.

Speaking to the Daily Mirror, the 58-year-old revealed he simply cannot imagine his life without his son and wouldn’t mind having a second child.

Simon and his partner, Lauren, welcomed their son Eric into the world in February of 2014. According to those close to Simon, the birth of his son has contributed to the evolution of a much more relaxed and calm personality than most were used to seeing.

Cowell and Silverman have been an item since 2013 when they first met on vacation in Barbados. Despite their now happy ending story, the pair’s relationship began on a more controversial note than your average Hollywood love story. Lauren and her former husband, Andrew Silverman, were friends with Cowell. They often traveled and vacationed together throughout the years. Andrew was oblivious of the affair his wife had been having with his friend Cowell. He filed for divorce when Lauren’s unborn child was revealed to be Cowell’s.

Despite his controversial start to fatherhood, this well-known celebrity personality has really grown into and welcomed this new role. Simon admitted to the Daily Mirror he felt differently about having children before he had his son.

“If you’d have asked five years ago would I have one now, I’d be thinking, ‘I might have left it a bit late.’ But once you’ve had one you think, how could you imagine him not being here? So when it happens, it happens.”

In response to the question of whether he would consider adding another child into his family, Cowell adds, “I can’t really think about life before Eric, so yes I would consider another child.”

Simon’s journey into parenthood has also led him to be a mentor and sounding board for other celebrity friends, including Louis Tomlinson, fellow X Factor judge. Tomlinson’s ex-girlfriend Briana Jungwirth became pregnant in 2016 with his son, Freddie. During the pregnancy, Cowell provided him some valuable advice. He recounted the event in his recent interview with the Daily Mirror.

“Louis called me when it was happening, and I said, ‘Look, I’ve been there, right, and all I can tell you is you embrace it and you deal with it as a guy, and it will be the best thing that’s ever happened to you.'”

Despite being the parent to a young son, Cowell’s career is still as busy as always. Simon recently wrapped up a season of America’s Got Talent and there is a new season of X Factor on the horizon.