Trump On Democrats: ‘Too Extreme And Too Dangerous To Govern’

'You don’t hand matches to an arsonist, and you don’t give power to an angry left-wing mob.'

Speaking Saturday night at a campaign rally in Kansas, President Donald Trump ripped into Democrats, calling them “too extreme and too dangerous to govern,” Newsweek reports.

President Trump repeated the claim on Twitter.

A short video clip of the rally has been posted to Twitter by The Hill. Trump can be heard stating the following, as his supporters cheer.

“You don’t hand matches to an arsonist and you don’t give power to an angry left-wing mob – and that’s what they’ve become. The Democrats have become too extreme and too dangerous to govern. Republicans believe in the rule of law, not the rule of the mob.”

Trump was referring to Democratic efforts to block the confirmation of his Supreme Court pick Brett Kavanaugh.

Earlier today, as reported by the Inquisitr, President Trump praised Kavanaugh’s “squeaky clean” past, citing it as one of the reasons he had chosen the judge in the first place.

Kavanaugh has been accused of sexual assault by multiple women. One of them, Dr. Christine Blasey Ford, testified before the Senate Judiciary Committee.

Kavanaugh vehemently denied the allegations. He was confirmed by a 50-48 vote, and then sworn in by former Justice Anthony Kennedy and Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts.

President Trump has never shied away from attacking his opponents, so his most recent attacks on Democrats don’t come as a surprise. By calling the Democrats “too extreme and too dangerous to govern,” Trump fell back into his tried and true method of painting the opposition party as an anarchic, dangerous organization.

According to Newsweek, briefly after calling the Democrats “an angry left-wing mob,” President Trump lauded the alleged successes of his administration — and therefore the Republican Party — arguing that the United States is “winning” again, citing low unemployment numbers, praising his progress with North Korea’s Kim Jong Un, and victoriously boasting about the controversial confirmation of Judge Brett Kavanaugh.

With Kavanaugh confirmed, and with midterms approaching, the Republican Party is now shifting its focus toward preserving majority.

Kavanaugh’s confirmation could, however, galvanize and re-energize Democratic voters, according to Vox, considering the fact that Brett Kavanaugh is likely the most unpopular Supreme Court Justice in modern history of the United States.

The Democrats have done a lot to block Kavanaugh’s confirmation, but ultimately failed. Reason‘s Robby Soave — who predicted that Kavanaugh would be confirmed — pointed out that the Democrats may have overplayed their hand, so to speak.

Soave argued that it was Michael Avenatti and his client, Julie Swetnick — Kavanaugh’s third accuser — that hurt the credibility of individuals like Christine Blasey Ford, tipping the scales in Kavanaugh’s favor in minds of swing votes like Susan Collins.